(The following was released by the rating agency)

BEIJING/SINGAPORE, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Bank of China Limited's (BOC) unsecured and unsubordinated euro commercial paper and certificate of deposit (EUR note & CD) programme in London long-term foreign- and local-currency ratings of 'A', and short-term foreign- and local-currency ratings of 'F1'. The ratings of the EUR note & CD programme are equivalent to BOC's Long- and Short-Term, Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), all of which are based on high expectations of state support in the event of stress. A full list of BOC's ratings is detailed below.

The EUR note & CD programme is an international multi-currency facility to be launched by BOC's London branch in November 2011. The ratings of the programme reflect its status as unsecured, unsubordinated obligations of the London branch of BOC, which itself is 71% owned by the Chinese central government. The London branch is a tier-1 branch of BOC, and serves as the principal funding and asset-liability management center for the bank's European operations.

BOC's head office has pledged to provide liquidity at all times to its London branch if required. Consequently, in the event of repayment difficulty on the EUR note & CD program, Fitch believes there is very high probability that either the branch's mainland parent or China's central government would provide full and timely support. BOC's London branch follows the UK Financial Services Authority's daily liquidity requirements in monitoring and ensuring adequate cash/equivalent assets to cover eight days of prospective cash outflows. Fitch believes such a liquidity management scheme provides sufficient lead time for the head office to provide support to the EUR note & CD programme if and when it is needed.

The EUR note & CD programme is a new multi-currency, multi-maturity facility comprising a series issuance of CP and CD. Initially, issuance is expected to be dominated by USD, EUR, and GBP, and could be expanded to other currencies later, including CNY. CP maturities are limited to less than 364 days, while CD maturities can extend to five years. The funds raised through the programme are primarily to finance the corporate and personal banking businesses of the London branch, as well as BOC's other European operations. None of the money will be remitted to the mainland. The current funding limit of the programme is set at USD2bn with the potential to increase upon the approval of head office.

BOC is one of China's flagship big five state-owned commercial banks. It is the market leader in domestic foreign-currency business, and has the largest overseas operations of any Chinese bank. BOC is 67.6% owned by China Central Huijin, an entity under China's Ministry of Finance, and 3.8% owned by the country's National Social Security Fund.

Bank of China

-Long-Term Local-Currency IDR 'A'; Outlook Stable

-Short-Term Local-Currency IDR 'F1'

-Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'A'; Outlook Stable

-Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'F1'

-Viability Rating 'bb'

-Individual Rating 'D'

-Support Rating '1'

-Support Rating Floor 'A'

London Euro-Commercial Paper and Certificate of Deposit Programme:

- Long-term foreign currency rating assigned at 'A'

- Short-term foreign currency rating assigned at 'F1'

- Long-term local currency rating assigned at 'A'

- Short-term local currency rating assigned at 'F1'