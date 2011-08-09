(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG, August 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ltd's (BOCHK) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', Short-term IDR at 'F1' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'a'. The Outlook remains Stable. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the bank's Support Rating at '1', the Individual Rating at 'B' and has assigned a Support Rating Floor of 'A-'. The subordinated debt issue rating is affirmed at 'A-'.

BOCHK's IDRs are driven by its VR, which reflects its strong franchise, strong capital, low risk appetite, sound asset quality and high liquidity. Pre-impairment profitability and loan yields remain strong despite having steadily declined since 2007 in a low interest rate environment. In the agency's view, the main risk factors for BOCHK stem from continuously high competition in the Hong Kong market and growing exposure to China, which is experiencing increased economic development and strengthening trade relations with Hong Kong.

There is currently very limited upside potential to BOCHK's ratings. Apart from enhancing its franchise, it is still too early to tell if BOCHK has a very strong competitive advantage by being the sole clearing bank in Hong Kong's off-shore RMB market or if this new role can significantly enhance the bank's profitability prospects.

The most likely drivers for a negative rating action would be excessive growth and further concentration in exposures which heightened the risk of stronger than expected future credit deterioration, further intensified competition, and weak internal capital generation. In addition, Fitch would be concerned if waning investor confidence in China leads to substantial deposit withdrawals. However, Fitch believes that BOCHK should be able to maintain its generally high fundamental credit quality. Applying a three-year scenario of mild-to-moderate stress, under which BOCHK would maintain a Fitch Core Capital Ratio of above 9%, supports the agency's view.

The Support Rating Floor of 'A-' and the Support Rating of '1' reflect the agency's view that BOCHK, accounting for about 15% of system-wide deposits at end-2010, is systemically important to Hong Kong ('AA+'/Stable). Fitch expects BOCHK's 66% parent Bank of China (BOC, 'A'/Stable) to extend support if required. The timeliness of support could be an issue in light of China's capital controls but Fitch believes the Chinese government would be the ultimate source of support as it owns the BOC. In this regard, Fitch considers it extremely likely that the Hong Kong authorities would initially support BOCHK with liquidity if needed.

Pre-impairment operating profit ratios (in relation to average equity, assets or RWA) have followed a steadily downward trend since 2007 reflecting similarly declining loan yields and net interest margins due to strong pricing competition in Hong Kong. However, the absolute level of net interest income still benefits from the 23% loan growth in 2010 (compared with the system's 29%). This loan growth, which is mostly China-related and accelerated by the mainland's credit restrictions and appreciating currency, will also support BOCHK's revenue in 2011 but likely not much beyond that year as most of the trade loans are short-term.

BOCHK's capital ratios remain solid and in line with 'a'-rated peers. Its Fitch Core Capital Ratio, adjusted for revaluation reserves from premises, stood 12.7% at end-2010 (2009: 13.0%).

BOCHK's balances with central banks displayed an exceptionally strong increase (2010: 21% of total assets, 2009: 7%), mainly due to the bank's role as the sole clearing bank for the strongly growing off-shore RMB market in Hong Kong. This unique role grants BOCHK access to at least 25% of other banks' RMB deposits which it then deposits with the Chinese central bank. Liquidity could however tighten if BOCHK were to re-deploy its central bank deposits into higher yielding, less liquid RMB investments which are still subject to regulatory restrictions. At end-2010, spot assets and liabilities in RMB amounted to HKD430bn and HKD410bn respectively, a huge increase compared with the respective figures of HKD80bn and HKD79bn at end-2009. Regulatory liquidity ratios, however, declined as the Hong Kong authorities set restrictions on qualifying RMB assets (2010: 39%, 2009: 40%).

Loan growth remains sufficiently supported by deposit growth and Fitch is confident that BOCHK's strong retail network will continue allowing the bank to source deposits, though very likely at the cost of further declining margins.