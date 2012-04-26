(The following was released by the rating agency)
April 26, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said
today that it has revised its outlook on Bank of India (New
Zealand) Ltd. [BOI (New Zealand)], following a similar rating
action on the bank's parent and guarantor, Bank of India (BOI;
BBB-/Negative/A-3).
At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB-' long-term and 'A-3'
short-term issuer credit ratings on BOI (New Zealand). The
ratings and outlook on BOI (New Zealand) remain equalized with
those on its parent, reflecting the parent's unconditional and
irrevocable guarantee of BOI (New Zealand)'s obligations, and
our view that operating arrangements between BOI (New Zealand)
and BOI should facilitate timely payment, if required, under the
guarantee. The unconditional guarantee covers a broad scope of
debt obligations, is unlimited in amount, and includes clear
demand provisions for creditors.
