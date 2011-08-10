(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- BONJ's strong capitalization, adequate and resilient profitability across economic cycles, and strategic cooperation with BNP Paribas underpin its credit profile.

-- The China-based bank's limited geographic diversification, small market share, and latent credit risks on the loan book temper these strengths.

-- We are assigning our 'BBB-/A-3' counterparty credit rating to the bank. We are also assigning our 'C' bank fundamental strength rating and our 'cnA-/cnA-2' Greater China scale rating to the bank.

-- The outlook on the long-term rating is stable.

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 10, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'BBB-/A-3' counterparty credit rating to Bank of Nanjing Co. Ltd. (BONJ). The outlook on the long-term rating is stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'C' bank fundamental strength rating and our 'cnA-/cnA-2' Greater China scale rating to the bank.

"The ratings on BONJ reflect the bank's strong capitalization, adequate and resilient profitability across economic cycles, and the potential benefits from its strategic cooperation with BNP Paribas (BNPP; AA/Negative/A-1+)," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Terry Sham. "In addition, BONJ has an established franchise in the domestic debt market."

The bank's limited geographic diversification, small market share, and the latent credit risk associated with its rapidly growing and unseasoned loan book in China's moderately high-risk banking industry temper these strengths.

We expect BONJ's capitalization to remain solid even though the bank's assets are likely to grow rapidly over the next two to three years.

We assess BONJ's profitability to be adequate. The bank's ratio of core earnings to average assets was 1.25% in 2010, compared with 1.28% in 2009. We expect its performance to be stable in 2011.

BONJ's shareholding is diverse. The Nanjing municipal government controls the bank with an effective stake of 24.72%. BNPP is its second-largest shareholder, with a 12.61% equity interest. BNPP plays an active role in BONJ's corporate governance and management, partly because the Chinese bank fits well into the BNPP's China strategy. Nonetheless, the rating on BONJ does not factor in any extraordinary support.

"BONJ's asset quality is adequate, in our opinion, with low reported nonperforming loans and strong loan loss reserve coverage," said Mr. Sham. It has a good record of maintaining adequate loan quality and low credit costs compared with the industry average through the past decade.

In our view, this record mainly reflects the good operating environment in BONJ's home market of Nanjing and the bank's adequate reserving policy. Moreover, BONJ's asset mix has a bias toward less risky non-loan assets than loans. Such a bias could also help the bank sustain asset quality in a stress scenario.

BONJ is a regional bank based in Nanjing, the capital of China's affluent south-eastern province of Jiangsu. Standard & Poor's assesses BONJ as having low systemic importance given the bank's tiny market share in China. Nonetheless, the bank has an established market position in China's domestic debt market and in Nanjing.

We believe latent risks associated with BONJ's rapidly growing and unseasoned loan portfolio remain despite the bank's strong credit performance. Nonetheless, BONJ's sizable portfolio of local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) could perform better than the industry-wide LGFV portfolio. This is because the bank is predominantly exposed to LGFVs that fiscally strong local governments own.

