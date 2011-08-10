(The following was released by the rating agency)
-- BONJ's strong capitalization, adequate and resilient
profitability across economic cycles, and strategic cooperation
with BNP Paribas underpin its credit profile.
-- The China-based bank's limited geographic
diversification, small market share, and latent credit risks on
the loan book temper these strengths.
-- We are assigning our 'BBB-/A-3' counterparty credit
rating to the bank. We are also assigning our 'C' bank
fundamental strength rating and our 'cnA-/cnA-2' Greater China
scale rating to the bank.
-- The outlook on the long-term rating is stable.
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 10, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its
'BBB-/A-3' counterparty credit rating to Bank of Nanjing Co.
Ltd. (BONJ). The outlook on the long-term rating is stable. At
the same time, we assigned our 'C' bank fundamental strength
rating and our 'cnA-/cnA-2' Greater China scale rating to the
bank.
"The ratings on BONJ reflect the bank's strong
capitalization, adequate and resilient profitability across
economic cycles, and the potential benefits from its strategic
cooperation with BNP Paribas (BNPP; AA/Negative/A-1+)," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Terry Sham. "In addition, BONJ
has an established franchise in the domestic debt market."
The bank's limited geographic diversification, small market
share, and the latent credit risk associated with its rapidly
growing and unseasoned loan book in China's moderately high-risk
banking industry temper these strengths.
We expect BONJ's capitalization to remain solid even though
the bank's assets are likely to grow rapidly over the next two
to three years.
We assess BONJ's profitability to be adequate. The bank's
ratio of core earnings to average assets was 1.25% in 2010,
compared with 1.28% in 2009. We expect its performance to be
stable in 2011.
BONJ's shareholding is diverse. The Nanjing municipal
government controls the bank with an effective stake of 24.72%.
BNPP is its second-largest shareholder, with a 12.61% equity
interest. BNPP plays an active role in BONJ's corporate
governance and management, partly because the Chinese bank fits
well into the BNPP's China strategy. Nonetheless, the rating on
BONJ does not factor in any extraordinary support.
"BONJ's asset quality is adequate, in our opinion, with low
reported nonperforming loans and strong loan loss reserve
coverage," said Mr. Sham. It has a good record of maintaining
adequate loan quality and low credit costs compared with the
industry average through the past decade.
In our view, this record mainly reflects the good operating
environment in BONJ's home market of Nanjing and the bank's
adequate reserving policy. Moreover, BONJ's asset mix has a bias
toward less risky non-loan assets than loans. Such a bias could
also help the bank sustain asset quality in a stress scenario.
BONJ is a regional bank based in Nanjing, the capital of
China's affluent south-eastern province of Jiangsu. Standard &
Poor's assesses BONJ as having low systemic importance given the
bank's tiny market share in China. Nonetheless, the bank has an
established market position in China's domestic debt market and
in Nanjing.
We believe latent risks associated with BONJ's rapidly
growing and unseasoned loan portfolio remain despite the bank's
strong credit performance. Nonetheless, BONJ's sizable portfolio
of local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) could perform
better than the industry-wide LGFV portfolio. This is because
the bank is predominantly exposed to LGFVs that fiscally strong
local governments own.
