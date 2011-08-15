(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, August 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of
New Zealand's (BNZ; Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (LT IDR):
'AA'/Outlook Stable, Short-Term IDR: 'F1+') outstanding NZD3.4bn
residential mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA'.
The rating is based on BNZ's 'AA' LTIDR and a Discontinuity
Factor (D-Factor) of 26.4%, the combination of which enables the
covered bonds to reach a 'AAA' rating for the programme on a
probability of default basis. The rating also takes into account
the programme's asset coverage test, providing sufficient
enhancement to sustain 'AAA' stress scenarios applied by the
agency. All else being equal, the covered bonds can remain at
'AAA' as long as BNZ's LT IDR is at least 'A-'.
Fitch has also updated the D-Factor in light of its new
Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria, published 14 March 2011.
The D-Factor reflects concerns regarding derivative counterparty
replacement where the derivative counterparty to the asset-owing
special purpose vehicle is also the issuer. As BNZ hedges its
programme against interest rate and currency risks, Fitch has
increased the D-Factor to reflect a closer dependency to the
issuer's credit risk, as compared to covered bond issuers that
have entered into privileged swaps with third-party
institutions.
The agency is currently in the implementation phase of its
new Covered Bond Counterparty Criteria. The above D-Factor is
dependent on BNZ finalising proposed documentation changes that
enhance liquidity available within the programme. In the event
that these proposed documentation changes do not proceed, this
will lead to an additional increase of the D-Factor when the
implementation period ends in mid-September 2011, although this
would not affect the current rating of the covered bonds.
The current asset percentage (AP) of 83.3% is below the
'AAA' supporting AP of 86.4%. The supporting AP for a given
rating will be affected by, among others, the current profile of
cover assets relative to the outstanding covered bonds which,
even in the absence of further issuance, can change. It cannot
be assumed that a given AP supporting the rating will remain
stable over time.
As of 21 June 2011, the cover pool consisted of 29,239 loans
secured on New Zealand residential properties with a total
outstanding balance of approximately NZD4.1bn. The portfolio is
wholly made-up of full documentation loans with a weighted
average current loan-to-value ratio of 49.4%, and a weighted
average seasoning of 34.7 months. The cover pool is
geographically distributed around New Zealand's population
centres, with the largest concentrations in Auckland (38.9%),
Wellington (12.8%) and Canterbury (centred on Christchurch -
11.0%).
Fitch's mortgage default analysis is based on the Australian
mortgage default model criteria, updated with a New
Zealand-specific default probability, market value declines, and
other risk adjustments that relate to the domestic mortgage
market. The cover assets have a weighted average residual
maturity of 21.5 years, whereas the covered bonds have a WA
residual maturity of 6.1 years.
Fitch has formed assumptions about the default probability
and losses of the cover pools under a 'AAA' stress scenario, and
tested maturity mismatches between the cover pools and possible
covered bond issuances in a wind-down scenario under the
management of a third party.
The agency will monitor the key characteristics of the cover
assets and outstanding covered bonds on an ongoing basis, and
check whether the overcollateralisation taken into account in
its analysis provides protection commensurate with the rating.