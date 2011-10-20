Fitch: Rising Rates, Growth and M&A Key for U.S. Midtier Banks
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 09 (Fitch) Pockets of loan growth for midtier
banks have been
very strong relative to the industry and other peer groups,
according to a new
report from Fitch Ratings on its U.S. Midtier Regional Bank peer
group. In
Fitch's view, this is potentially indicative of loosening credit
standards or
pricing to win business from larger banks, some of which have
communicated low
single-digit growth forecasts for 2017. Grow