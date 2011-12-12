(The following was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
upgraded PT Bank Syariah Mandiri's (BSM) National Long-Term
rating to 'AA+(idn)' from 'AA(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.
Its subordinated bond I/2007 has also been upgraded to
'AA(idn)' from 'AA-(idn)'. At the same time, the agency has
assigned BSM's proposed Islamic subordinated bond totalling up
to IDR500bn with a maturity of up to 10 years a 'AA(idn)'
rating.
The Islamic subordinated bond I/2007 and the proposed
Islamic subordinated bond 2011 are rated a notch below the
National Long-Term rating to reflect their non-deferral
features. The upgrade of BSM's National Long-Term rating is
driven by stronger integration in risk management between BSM
and its parent, PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (Bank Mandiri;
'BB+'/ Positive), in line with a new regulatory requirement by
the Central Bank of Indonesia, and continued commitment of
capital injection from Bank Mandiri.
The Stable Outlook is underpinned by Fitch's expectations
that the propensity of support from Bank Mandiri is unlikely to
change given its full ownership over BSM, the common brand name,
and ongoing technical and financial assistance to grow BSM's
sharia banking business. Any change in the parent's rating or
support may have a similar impact on BSM's ratings.
Bank Mandiri's financial assistance to BSM is proven by a
continuous capital injection scheme totalling IDR1.3trn for
2011-2013. So far the capital disbursed amounted to IDR100bn in
June 2008, IDR100bn in January 2009 and IDR200bn in March 2011.
A further IDR300bn is expected to be injected in December 2011.
Hence, Fitch believes that BSM will be able to meet its capital
adequacy ratio (CAR) at the regulatory minimum 12% from 2012
onwards.
Fitch also draws comfort from the cross default clauses in
Bank Mandiri's offshore borrowings to support its subsidiary and
its written commitment to the central bank to support BSM, in
the event of financial difficulties.
BSM's net profit increased to IDR409bn in Q311 (Q310: IDR
320bn), driven by robust financing growth, higher financing
yields and a satisfactory deposit mix. Asset quality improved
with the non-performing loan ratio having fallen to 3.1% at
end-Q311 (2010: 3.5%) due to tighter lending criteria, increased
collections, loan restructuring and write-offs and more
favourable economic conditions. Provision cover, although lower
than the average of its larger peers (160%), remained
satisfactory at 104% at end-Q311 (end-2010: 131%). The bank's
Tier-1 and total CAR increased to 9.1% and 11.1% at end-Q311,
respectively (2010: 8.4% and 10.6%).