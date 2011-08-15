(The following was released by the rating agency)

JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, August 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT Bank Victoria International Tbk's (Bank Victoria) National Long-Term Rating at 'BBB+(idn)' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed Bank Victoria's 10-year rupiah senior unsecured bonds issued in 2007 at 'BBB+(idn)', and its 10-year rupiah subordinated debt issued in 2007 at 'BBB(idn)'. These issues do not have ongoing loss absorption features.

The affirmation of Bank Victoria's National Long-Term Rating reflects the improvement in the bank's capital position following a capital injection in Q311 and satisfactory liquidity. It also reflects the bank's limited banking franchise with a concentrated loan and deposit portfolio and weakened asset quality. Fitch expects Bank Victoria's financial performance to improve in 2011 following a change in management in April 2011.

The bank's strategy to improve its balance sheet structure by expanding loans has resulted in the increase of the loan to deposit ratio to 62% in Q111 (2010: 40%). As a result, Tier 1 and total capital adequacy ratio (CAR) fell to 12.1% and 13.9%, respectively, inQ111. Further, Fitch believes that management's target to maintain total CAR ratio at a minimum of 15% at end-2011 will be achieved, mainly due to an additional capital injection through a rights issue of IDR195bn in Q311.

Liquidity remained fairly sound with liquid assets comprising cash, government bonds and central bank deposits amounting to 49% of total assets at end-Q111, which mitigate the concentration risks typically present in the deposit base of small local banks in Indonesia.

The bank's 20 largest borrowers comprised 33% of loans or 178% of the bank's equity at end-Q111 leaving it with a relatively concentrated loan book. Any weakening in the borrowers' payment capacity is likely to have considerable impact on the bank's balance sheet in the event of a difficult economic environment. In addition, the bank's new strategy for rapid loan growth in the SME segment could further pressure its asset quality. However, Bank Victoria has plans to strengthen its risk management team by setting up a Credit Reviewer division to support the Credit Analyst division.

Bank Victoria's asset quality deteriorated with the NPL ratio increasing to 4.4% in Q111 (2009: 3%). However, this was mitigated by relatively high reserves (in view of the 126% NPL reserve coverage inQ111) and good capital buffer. In Fitch's view, the NPL target of 2% at end-2011 will be manageable following the bank's continuous efforts to collect repayment from NPL borrowers.

Although showing an improvement, high cost-time deposits remained relatively high at 87% of total deposits inQ111 (2010: 93%). However, the bank will focus more on tapping the lower cost of funding through current and savings accounts over the next few years.

Established in 1992 and publicly listed in 1999, Bank Victoria is a small non-foreign-exchange domestic bank, accounting for 0.3% of total banking system assets in Indonesia. The bank is majority controlled by a few private individuals through various financial and investment holding companies, which collectively own about 60% of the bank.