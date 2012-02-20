(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 20, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A' issue rating to
the proposed issue of Chinese renminbi-denominated senior
unsecured notes by Baosteel Group Corp. (A/Stable/--; cnAA+/--).
We also assigned our 'cnAA+' Greater China scale credit rating
to the proposed notes. The rating on the notes is subject to our
review of the final issuance documentation. In our view, the
company's ratio of priority borrowings to total assets is likely
to remain below our notching threshold of 20% for
investment-grade issuers.
The rating on Baosteel reflects our opinion of a "high"
likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary support from
the government of China (AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+) in the
event of financial distress, and the company's stand-alone
credit profile (SACP) of 'bbb+'.
Baosteel's SACP reflects the good demand growth potential of
the Chinese steel industry. The SACP also reflects the company's
strong market position, focus on high-end products, solid credit
metrics, and strong liquidity. Baosteel's exposure to the highly
cyclical, competitive, and fragmented nature of China's steel
industry tempers the rating strengths. The overcapacity in the
Chinese steel industry and the company's potential expansion
into overseas raw material and steel markets are additional
weaknesses, in our opinion.
The stable rating outlook on Baosteel reflects our
expectation that the company's strong market position in China
will enable it to maintain its solid credit metrics over the
next 12-24 months. Baosteel's focus on high-end products might
also help it to weather a likely downturn in the steel industry
better than regional and domestic peers.
We may lower the ratings on Baosteel if weaker-than-expected
operating performance stemming from slowing demand for steel,
rising competition, and higher raw material costs result in the
company's debt-to-EBITDA ratio exceeding 3.0x in the next 12-24
months. We may also lower the ratings if the company makes
larger-than-expected investments during this time. We believe
the potential for an upgrade is limited in the next 12 months at
least.
We may lower the issue rating by one notch from the
corporate credit rating if Baosteel's ratio of priority
borrowings to total assets is more than 20%--our downward
notching trigger--on a sustained basis. In our view, on-shore
creditors are likely to be materially disadvantaged compared
with off-shore creditors if the company's on-shore borrowings
significantly increase.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And
Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Standard & Poor's
Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers,
July 2, 2010
-- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks
In The Metals Industry, June 22, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Ratings Criteria: Analytical Methodology,
April 15, 2008
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at
www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating
action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in
the left column.