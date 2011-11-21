(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- China-based Baosteel has a satisfactory business risk profile and an intermediate financial risk profile.

-- We believe there is a "high" likelihood of extraordinary government support to the company in the event of financial distress.

-- We are assigning our 'A' long-term corporate credit rating to Baosteel and our 'A' issue rating to the company's proposed issue of RMB-denominated senior unsecured notes. We are also assigning our 'cnAA+' Greater China scale credit rating to Baosteel and the notes.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Baosteel's market position will remain strong with its focus on high-end products over the next 12-24 months.

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 21, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A' long-term corporate credit rating to China-based steel-focused conglomerate Baosteel Group Corp. The outlook is stable.

At the same time, Standard & Poor's assigned its 'A' issue rating to the company's proposed issue of Chinese renminbi (RMB) denominated senior unsecured notes. We also assigned our 'cnAA+' Greater China scale credit rating to Baosteel and the proposed notes. The rating on the notes is subject to our review of the final issuance documentation.

The rating on Baosteel Group Corp. reflects our opinion of a "high" likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary support from the government of China (AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+) in the event of financial distress, and the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'bbb+'.

"The 'A' issue rating on Baosteel's proposed notes is the same as the corporate credit rating, reflecting limited structural subordination risk," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Sangyun Han. "In our view, the company's ratio of priority borrowings to total assets is likely to remain below our notching threshold of 20% for investment-grade issuers."

We consider Baosteel as a government-related entity. The Chinese government owns 100% of the company through the State Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, Mr. Han said.

Baosteel's SACP reflects the good demand growth potential of the Chinese steel industry. The SACP also reflects the company's strong market position, focus on high-end products, solid credit metrics, and strong liquidity. Baosteel's exposure to the highly cyclical, competitive, and fragmented nature of China's steel industry tempers the rating strengths. The overcapacity in the Chinese steel industry and the company's potential expansion into overseas raw material and steel markets are additional weaknesses, in our opinion.

The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Baosteel will maintain its solid credit metrics because of its strong market position and focus on high-end products over the next 12-24 months despite a potential downturn in the steel industry.

We may lower the ratings if weaker-than-expected operating performance stemming from slowing demand for steel, rising competition, and higher raw material costs result in Baosteel's debt-to-EBITDA ratio exceeding 3.0x in the next 12-24 months. We may also lower the ratings if the company makes larger-than-expected investments over the next 12-24 months. We believe the potential for an upgrade is limited in the next 12 months at least.

