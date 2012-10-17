Oct 17 Moody's Investors Service stated today that a novation of an existing swap transaction entered into by Preferred Term Securities XXII, Ltd. (the "Issuer") from Barclays Bank PLC ("Barclays"), as swap counterparty, to United Overseas Bank Limited ("UOB") effective as of October 18, 2012 (the "Novation") will not in and of itself and at this time result in the qualification, downgrade or withdrawal of its current ratings assigned to any of the Notes issued by the Issuer.