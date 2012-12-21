OVERVIEW
-- Battalion CLO III Ltd./Battalion CLO III LLC's issuance
is a CLO securitization backed by a revolving pool consisting
primarily of broadly syndicated senior secured loans.
-- We assigned our ratings to the class A-1 through D notes.
-- The ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit
enhancement, legal structure, and diversified collateral
portfolio, among other factors.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 20, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to Battalion
CLO III Ltd./Battalion CLO III LLC's $368.2 million
floating-rate notes (see list).
The note issuance is a collateralized loan obligation
securitization backed by a revolving pool consisting primarily
of broadly syndicated senior secured loans.
The ratings reflect our view of:
-- The credit enhancement provided to the rated notes
through the subordination of cash flows that are payable to the
subordinated notes.
-- The transaction's credit enhancement, which is sufficient
to withstand the defaults applicable for the supplemental tests
(excluding excess spread), and cash flow structure, which can
withstand the default rate projected by Standard & Poor's CDO
Evaluator model, as assessed by Standard & Poor's using the
assumptions and methods outlined in its corporate collateralized
debt obligation (CDO) criteria (see "Update To Global
Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And
Synthetic CDOs," published Sept. 17, 2009).
-- The transaction's legal structure, which is expected to
be bankruptcy remote.
-- The diversified collateral portfolio, which consists
primarily of broadly syndicated speculative-grade senior-secured
term loans.
-- The portfolio manager's experienced management team.
-- Our projections regarding the timely interest and
ultimate principal payments on the rated notes, which we
assessed using our cash flow analysis and assumptions
commensurate with the assigned ratings under various
interest-rate scenarios, including LIBOR ranging from
0.34%-13.84%.
-- The transaction's overcollateralization and interest
coverage tests, a failure of which will lead to the diversion of
interest and principal proceeds to reduce the balance of the
rated notes outstanding.
-- The transaction's reinvestment overcollateralization
test, a failure of which will lead to the reclassification up to
50% of excess interest proceeds that are available prior to
paying uncapped administrative expenses and fees, subordinated
hedge termination payments, reserve deposits, portfolio manager
incentive fees, and subordinated note payments to principal
proceeds for the purchase of additional collateral assets during
the reinvestment period.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report
accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed
security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available
to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in
issuances of similar securities. The Standard & Poor's 17g-7
Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is
available at "".
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH Related Criteria
-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions,
Nov. 29, 2012
-- Global Investment Criteria For Temporary Investments In
Transaction Accounts, May 31, 2012
-- Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets:
Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 21, 2012
-- Methodology For Analyzing Rating Confirmation Requests To
Establish Subsidiary Special-Purpose Entities in CDOs, Dec. 9,
2009
-- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For
Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, Sept. 17, 2009
-- Surveillance Methodology For Global Cash Flow And Hybrid
CDOs Subject To Acceleration Or Liquidation After An EOD, Sept.
2, 2009
-- Methodology For Analyzing Rating Confirmation Requests To
Replace Collateral Managers In Global CDOs, Aug. 13, 2009
-- Revised CDO Current-Pay Criteria Assumptions For
Corporate Debt When Issuers Announce A Distressed Exchange Or
Buyback, May 18, 2009
-- The Use Of Rating-Based Haircuts In Event Of Default
Overcollateralization Tests For CDOs, March 19, 2008
-- Qualification And Treatment Of Current-Pay Obligations In
Global Cash Flow CLOs, July 11, 2007
-- Legal Criteria for US Structured Finance Transactions:
Special-Purpose Entities, Oct. 1, 2006
-- Structured Finance Criteria Introduced for Cayman Islands
Special-Purpose Entities, July 18, 2002
-- Global Cash Flow and Synthetic CDO Criteria: The CDO
Product, March 21, 2002 Related Research
-- CDO Spotlight: The Relationship Between Long-Dated Assets
And Market Value Risk In U.S. Cash Flow CLOs, April 26, 2012
-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity
Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors,
Nov. 4, 2011
-- CDO Spotlight: Standard & Poor's Surveillance Process For
Monitoring U.S. Cash Flow CLO Transactions, April 14, 2011
-- Credit FAQ: What Are Credit Estimates And How Do They
Differ From Ratings?, April 6, 2011
-- CLO Collateral Managers' Treatment Of First-Lien-Last-Out
Loans Could Affect Payments To Investors, Oct. 14, 2010
-- CDO Spotlight: General Cash Flow Analytics For CDO
Securitizations, Aug. 25, 2004
RATINGS ASSIGNED
Battalion CLO III Ltd./Battalion CLO III LLC
Class Rating Amount (mil. $)
A-1 A AA (sf) 252.2
A-2 AA (sf) 45.4
B (deferrable) A (sf) 28.7
C (deferrable) BBB (sf) 19.6
D (deferrable) BB (sf) 22.3
Subordinated notes NR 44.2
NR--Not rated.