SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 7, 2011-Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected its preliminary rating on the class A2 residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) of Bauhinia MBS Ltd. Series 2005-1.

Due to an error, the 'AA- (sf)' preliminary rating on the class A2 notes was not withdrawn at the time the transaction was closed and a new rating was assigned. The rating on the class A2 notes is unchanged at 'AAA (sf)'.

PRELIMINARY RATING CORRECTED

Bauhinia MBS Ltd. Series 2005-1

Class Rating To Rating From

A2 N.R. AA-(sf) prelim

N.R.-Not rated.

CURRENT RATING

Class Rating

A2 AAA (sf)