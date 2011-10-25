(The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- Bauhinia MBS Ltd. Series 2006-01 is a securitization of residential mortgages originated by the Hong Kong Housing Authority under a government-sponsored scheme.

-- We have affirmed the class A-3 rating at 'AAA (sf)' due to the stable performance of the mortgages, and the available credit and liquidity support commensurate with the 'AAA (sf)' rating.

-- We also affirmed the class B rating at 'AAA (sf)' based on the support from the guarantor, Hong Kong Mortgage Corp.

SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 25, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it had affirmed its 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the class A-3 and class B notes issued by Bauhinia MBS Ltd. Series 2006-01. The transaction is a securitization of residential mortgages originated by the Hong Kong Housing Authority under a government-sponsored scheme.

The rating affirmation on the class A-3 notes reflects the stable performance of the underlying mortgages. In addition, we consider that the current amounts of the reserve fund, the principal accumulation account balance, and the available liquidity facility will be sufficient to pay the interest and principal amount of the notes upon note maturity in December 2011. The rating affirmation of the class B notes is based on the support from its guarantor, Hong Kong Mortgage Corp. Ltd. (AAA/Stable/A-1+).

The replacement mechanism and current supporting parties in this transaction are also sufficient to support the 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the notes in accordance with our counterparty criteria.

RATINGS AFFIRMED

Bauhinia MBS Ltd. Series 2006-01

Class Rating

A-3 AAA (sf)

B AAA (sf)

