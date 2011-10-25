(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- Bauhinia MBS Ltd. Series 2006-01 is a securitization of
residential mortgages originated by the Hong Kong Housing
Authority under a government-sponsored scheme.
-- We have affirmed the class A-3 rating at 'AAA (sf)' due
to the stable performance of the mortgages, and the available
credit and liquidity support commensurate with the 'AAA (sf)'
rating.
-- We also affirmed the class B rating at 'AAA (sf)' based
on the support from the guarantor, Hong Kong Mortgage Corp.
SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 25, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it had affirmed its 'AAA (sf)'
ratings on the class A-3 and class B notes issued by Bauhinia
MBS Ltd. Series 2006-01. The transaction is a securitization of
residential mortgages originated by the Hong Kong Housing
Authority under a government-sponsored scheme.
The rating affirmation on the class A-3 notes reflects the
stable performance of the underlying mortgages. In addition, we
consider that the current amounts of the reserve fund, the
principal accumulation account balance, and the available
liquidity facility will be sufficient to pay the interest and
principal amount of the notes upon note maturity in December
2011. The rating affirmation of the class B notes is based on
the support from its guarantor, Hong Kong Mortgage Corp. Ltd.
(AAA/Stable/A-1+).
The replacement mechanism and current supporting parties in
this transaction are also sufficient to support the 'AAA (sf)'
ratings on the notes in accordance with our counterparty
criteria.
RATINGS AFFIRMED
Bauhinia MBS Ltd. Series 2006-01
Class Rating
A-3 AAA (sf)
B AAA (sf)
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, Jan. 13,
2011
-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And
Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010
-- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010
-- New Issue: Bauhinia MBS Ltd. Series 2006-01, Nov. 29,
2006