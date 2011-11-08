(The following was released by the rating agency)
KOLKATA/SINGAPORE, November 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
migrated India-based Budge Budge Refineries Limited's (BBRL)
'Fitch BB-(ind)' National Long-Term rating to the
"Non-Monitored" category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch
BB-(ind)nm' on the agency's website. A list of additional rating
actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
The ratings have been migrated to the "Non-Monitored"
category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no
longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of BBRL. The
ratings will remain in the "Non-Monitored" category for a period
of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period.
However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information
during this six-month period, the ratings could be re-activated
and will be communicated through a "Rating Action Commentary".
Fitch has simultaneously classified BBRL's following ratings
as "Non-Monitored":
- INR91.2m long-term loans: migrated to 'Fitch BB-(ind)nm'
from 'Fitch BB-(ind)'
- INR50m fund-based limits: migrated to 'Fitch BB-(ind)nm'
from 'Fitch BB-(ind)'
- INR803m non-fund based limits: migrated to 'Fitch
A4+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A4+(ind)'