(The following was released by the rating agency)

KOLKATA/SINGAPORE, November 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Budge Budge Refineries Limited's (BBRL) 'Fitch BB-(ind)' National Long-Term rating to the "Non-Monitored" category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch BB-(ind)nm' on the agency's website. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been migrated to the "Non-Monitored" category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of BBRL. The ratings will remain in the "Non-Monitored" category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be re-activated and will be communicated through a "Rating Action Commentary".

Fitch has simultaneously classified BBRL's following ratings as "Non-Monitored":

- INR91.2m long-term loans: migrated to 'Fitch BB-(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BB-(ind)'

- INR50m fund-based limits: migrated to 'Fitch BB-(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BB-(ind)'

- INR803m non-fund based limits: migrated to 'Fitch A4+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A4+(ind)'