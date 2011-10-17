(The following was released by the rating agency)

JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT Bank Central Asia Tbk's (BCA) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+' with Positive Outlook, and National Long-Term rating at 'AAA(idn)' with Stable Outlook. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

The ratings reflect BCA's improved and consistently strong underlying financial performance, solid asset quality and satisfactory capital. Fitch notes that BCA's financial performance is one of the strongest among its domestic peers, underpinned by an established franchise in transaction banking and the third-largest deposit-taking in Indonesia supported by an extensive distribution network.

The Positive Outlook on the Long-term IDR reflects Fitch's expectations that the bank's already strong performance will benefit from resilient economic conditions in Indonesia. The impact of global economic downturn is expected to remain contained for the Indonesian economy. Fitch may upgrade BCA's Long-Term IDR if the operating environment and economic outlook improve further. The ratings will also rely on the bank's ability to maintain its profitability and capital, without significantly compromising its strong asset quality.

BCA's profitability remained strong with a return on assets of 2.9% at end-June 2011 (end-2010: 2.8%), underpinned by improved net interest margins, a larger loan base, strong fee-based income and manageable credit costs. Its strong profitability and high provision cover should continue to provide a strong buffer should economic conditions become more challenging. Based on Fitch's stress test, the bank has the highest credit cost absorption capacity compared with the 10 other Indonesian banks (accounting for around 60% of system assets) that Fitch rates.

The bank's non performing loans (NPLs) remained stable at 0.6% of gross loans at end-H111 and 2010 and were well below its peers'. The provision cover remained strong at 3.3x of NPLs in H111, reflecting a generally prudent provisioning policy. Total restructured loans remained below 1% of total loans. BCA remained well-capitalized with low impairment risk given its strong profitability and provision cover. BCA's Tier 1 and total CAR slightly improved to 13.2 and 14.5% respectively at end-June 2011 (2010: 12.8% and 14.1%), due to strong retained earnings in 2010 and slower loan growth in H111.

Established in 1957, BCA is the third-largest bank in Indonesia, accounting for 10.6% of total system assets at end-June 2011. It is majority-owned by the Hartono family through FarIndo Investment (Mauritius) Ltd q.q. (47.15% at end-June 2011). Despite this, BCA has been professionally run with minimal changes to the Board of Directors since 2002.

BCA's ratings:

Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Positive

National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable

Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'

Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'

Individual Rating affirmed at 'C/D'

Support Rating affirmed at '3'

Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB'