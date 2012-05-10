US STOCKS-Wall St flat ahead of Yellen testimony
* Indexes down: Dow 0.01 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.15 pct (Updates to open)
May 11 Moody's Downgrades $57.6 million of Prime RMBS issued by Bella Vista Mortgage Trust 2004-1
* Indexes down: Dow 0.01 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.15 pct (Updates to open)
* Toscafund Asset Management LLP takes share stake of 400,000 shares in AerCap holdings - SEC filing
BRASILIA, Feb 14 Changes in Brazil's telecom law currently under debate in the Senate are not being taken into account by debt-laden carrier Oi SA as it devises its in-court reorganization plan, Oi Chief Executive Marcos Schroeder said on Tuesday.