(The following was released by the rating agency)
Dec 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned
its preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating to Bellisio Parent
LLC, Minneapolis-based Bellisio Foods Inc.'s new parent company.
We also assigned our preliminary 'B' issue-level ratings to
Bellisio Foods' proposed $200 million senior secured credit
facilities, which consist of a $30 million revolving credit
facility due 2016 and a $170 million term loan due 2017.
The preliminary recovery rating on these facilities is '3',
indicating our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery
in the event of a payment default.
These ratings are based on preliminary terms and are subject
to review upon receipt of final documentation. As part of the
transaction, the company will be issuing roughly $52 million in
mezzanine debt that will be unrated. Simultaneously, we raised
our corporate credit rating on Bellisio Foods Inc. to 'B' from
'B-'.
We are raising the issue-level ratings on the company's
existing senior secured credit facilities to 'B+' from 'B'. The
recovery ratings remain '2', indicating our expectation of
substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of a payment
default.
The outlook on all ratings is stable. We will withdraw our
ratings on these existing debt issues upon the close of the
transaction.
"The rating actions reflect our belief that despite the
meaningful increase in debt, the company's operating performance
has improved and that the company will likely maintain adequate
liquidity, improve credit protection measures, continue to
generate stable cash flow, and reduce its debt during the next
two years," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Bea Chiem.
Following the transaction, we estimate that the company will
have about $234.7 million of adjusted total debt outstanding.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Methodology And
Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers,
Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria for Rating The
Global Branded Nondurable Consumer Products Industry, April 28,
2011 -- Recovery: Criteria Guidelines for Recovery Ratings on
Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10,
2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27,
2009 -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008