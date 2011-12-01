(The following was released by the rating agency)

Dec 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating to Bellisio Parent LLC, Minneapolis-based Bellisio Foods Inc.'s new parent company.

We also assigned our preliminary 'B' issue-level ratings to Bellisio Foods' proposed $200 million senior secured credit facilities, which consist of a $30 million revolving credit facility due 2016 and a $170 million term loan due 2017.

The preliminary recovery rating on these facilities is '3', indicating our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

These ratings are based on preliminary terms and are subject to review upon receipt of final documentation. As part of the transaction, the company will be issuing roughly $52 million in mezzanine debt that will be unrated. Simultaneously, we raised our corporate credit rating on Bellisio Foods Inc. to 'B' from 'B-'.

We are raising the issue-level ratings on the company's existing senior secured credit facilities to 'B+' from 'B'. The recovery ratings remain '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

The outlook on all ratings is stable. We will withdraw our ratings on these existing debt issues upon the close of the transaction.

"The rating actions reflect our belief that despite the meaningful increase in debt, the company's operating performance has improved and that the company will likely maintain adequate liquidity, improve credit protection measures, continue to generate stable cash flow, and reduce its debt during the next two years," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Bea Chiem.

Following the transaction, we estimate that the company will have about $234.7 million of adjusted total debt outstanding.

