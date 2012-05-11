(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Bemax Resources Ltd.'s financial profile has improved significantly because of increased production, and more importantly, due to a favorable pricing trend for its key products.

-- As a result, we are raising our corporate credit and issue ratings on Bemax to 'B' from 'B-'. At the same time, we affirmed the recovery rating of '4' on Bemax's bonds.

-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that the favorable operating trends should continue to support Bemax's earnings and credit metrics at levels commensurate with the 'B' rating.

Rating Action

On May 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating and issue ratings on Bemax Resources Ltd. to 'B' from 'B-'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we affirmed the recovery rating of '4' on Bemax's US$175 million bond.

Rationale

The upgrade reflects our expectation that a favorable pricing environment and the ramp-up of Bemax's Snapper mine should continue to support the company's earnings and credit metrics in the next two years. The pricing for titanium dioxide (TiO2) high-grade feedstock and zircon have improved significantly since 2011. This is because of tight supply in the market and still healthy demand. There is limited new greenfield production of TiO2 feedstock, and production grade from existing mines has declined naturally. Although we anticipate that the economic slowdown globally and in China would moderate prices, we expect the tight supply conditions to continue in 2012. This would therefore underpin prices and prevent them from dropping substantially from 2011 levels. We noticed that zircon and rutile prices jumped to more than US$2000 per ton in the first quarter of 2012, compared to the historical average of US$500-US$600 per ton.

We expect that the majority of Bemax's sales growth is likely to come from higher product prices, while the production level will remain largely the same. Nevertheless, we believe cash production costs will increase in 2012, in line with the inflationary pressure facing the mining industry in Australia. Under our base-case scenario, we expect Bemax's EBITDA to be about A$100 million and cash flow from operation at about A$60 million. Even under our hypothetical assumption of a 20%-30% drop in production prices from the current level, we still expect Bemax's debt-to-EBITDA to be lower than 4.5x and funds from operation (FFO)-to-debt higher than 15%, in the absence of a disruption in production.

Bemax's business risk profile reflects its narrow business focus and cash-flow sensitivity to commodity price volatility. Based in Australia, Bemax is a small-size producer of mineral-sands products, with about 3% share in the global TiO2 feedstock market and 6% share in the global zircon market. In 2011, the company sold 111,447 tons of rutile and 52,669 tons of zircon. Following the commissioning of the Snapper mine in 2011, Bemax has two operating mines in the Murray Basin. In our opinion, the successful ramp-up of the Snapper mine--a high-grade deposit in the Murray Basin region of Australia--is crucial to improving Bemax's financial profile and long-term viability. In addition to asset-diversification benefits, we expect Bemax's product mix and volumes to improve as the Snapper mine reaches a steady stage of production. In 2011, the Murray Basin accounted for 87% of the company's sales revenue, up from 71% in 2010. We expect the Murray Basin to contribute the majority of the company's earnings in the long term, due to the natural grade decline in Western Australian mines.

The rating on Bemax reflects the company's relatively small size, narrow business focus, exposure to commodity price volatility, and historically "aggressive" financial profile. Partly offsetting these weaknesses are Bemax's good-quality ore bodies in Murray Basin, the currently favorable pricing environment for TiO2 feedstock, and the company's ownership and support by its parent, The National Titanium Dioxide Ltd. Co. (Cristal, not rated).

Liquidity

In our view, Bemax's liquidity is "adequate". Relevant aspects of our assessment of the company's liquidity profile are as follows:

-- We expect that sources of liquidity in the next 12 months will exceed uses by at least 1.2x.

-- The company has no debt maturing before July 2014.

-- We also note that Bemax's capital expenditure should reduce significantly following the completion of its Snapper development.

-- We also expect the company's operating cash flow to sufficiently fund its working-capital requirements in 2012.

-- The current bond covenant restricts Bemax from additional borrowings of more than A$25 million or payment of dividends while its EBITDA interest cover is less than 2.5x.

Outlook

The stable outlook is based on our expectation that favorable operating trends should continue to support Bemax's earnings and cash generation. The stable outlook also incorporates our expectation that Bemax's credit metrics will fall within a wide range, given the company's sensitivity to product prices. Based on our scenario forecasts, we expect Bemax's FFO/debt will be substantially higher than 15% and debt/EBITDA at much less than 4.5x, assuming no operational issues. We also expect Bemax to self fund its operational expense, interest payment, working capital, and capital expenditure in the next 12 months. In addition, the stable outlook also reflects our view of Bemax's strategic importance to Cristal, and Cristal's track record of assisting Bemax's ongoing operations and capital development by injecting equity.

Downward rating movement could arise if an unexpected significant decline in product prices or operational issues that negatively affect Bemax's financial credit metrics were to occur. This could mean FFO/debt being less than 12% and debt-EBTIDA at higher than 5x. The rating could also be under pressure if there is evidence of less support from Cristal or there is a significant weakening in Cristal's capability to do so, should Bemax be under financial stress.

Upward rating movement is less likely in the near term, given Bemax's limited asset and business diversity, and even if the company's financial profile were to be much stronger than our base-case expectation. An improvement in the company's size and asset diversity will be positive to the rating.