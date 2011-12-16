(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 16, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that its ratings on Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd. (BEN) are unaffected following today's announcement that BEN had reached agreement with the Bank of Cyprus Group to acquire that group's 100% owned Australian subsidiary, Bank of Cyprus Australia Ltd. (N.R.) for an estimated total consideration of A$130 million.

The acquisition is subject to conditions, including applicable regulatory approvals. The purchase is expected to be completed by the end of February 2012.

The purchase will be funded by an A$120 million fully underwritten institutional share placement, which will take place today, and a non-underwritten share purchase plan for retail investors that will proceed in early 2012--both also announced today. The equity funding of this transaction is consistent with Standard & Poor's expectations that BEN will undertake a range of capital-management initiatives to increase and sustain its risk-adjusted capital ratio above 10% in the next 12 months.

We note that BEN has also announced an A$95 million write-down of goodwill associated with its margin lending business. This write-down does not affect Standard & Poor's view and assessment of BEN's capital and earnings position, given goodwill is deducted from our capital assessment and that it does not affect BEN's cash-earnings.