Sept 30 -- Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT Bentoel Internasional Investama Tbk's (Bentoel) IDR1.35trn senior unsecured notes (Bentoel I 2007) due in 2012 at 'AAA(idn)'.

The Outlook is Stable. The rating continues to be supported by the full, irrevocable and unconditional guarantee on the notes by British American Tobacco (BAT, 'BBB+'/Stable).

BAT is rated above Indonesia's Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default Rating of 'BB+', which has a Positive Outlook. Therefore, any rating actions that result in BAT's ratings falling below Indonesia's sovereign rating may affect the debentures' National rating.

The ratings of BAT reflect its strong business profile and its stable profits and cash flow during a period of challenged consumer spending. BAT is a close number two in the global tobacco market to Philip Morris International ('A'/Stable) with more than 50% of profits attributed to high-growth emerging markets.

BAT's ratings also acknowledge moderate litigation risk in US and Canada, and increasing regulation of tobacco companies. This includes the gradual extension of smoking and advertising restrictions and higher excise taxes to the historically less-regulated emerging markets of eastern Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

As of August 2011, Bentoel is 85.55% owned by BAT. Bentoel is a holding company with interests in a number of cigarettes manufacturers. In the first half of 2011, it reported revenue of IDR4.7trn, EBITDA of IDR437bn, and cashflows from operations of IDR1.2trn.