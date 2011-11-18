(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 18, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that its corporate credit
rating on Indonesia-based PT Berau Coal Energy (BB-/Stable/--)
is unaffected by the company's third-quarter results.
The company's ratio of debt to EBITDA of 1.5x for the 12
months ended Sept. 30, 2011, was in the 1.5x-2.0x range we had
expected. In our base-case scenario for Berau, we anticipate
that the ratio will remain in a 1.5x-2.5x range for 2012 and
sales volumes will be 20 million-21 million tons.
Berau's US$146 million capital spending plan for 2012 is
slightly higher than the US$130 million we had anticipated.
Nevertheless, we still expect the company to have positive free
operating cash flows in 2012 under the new plan.
Higher production and strong thermal coal prices resulted in
Berau's revenues rising 58% to US$1,207.1 million and EBITDA
surging 84% to US$418.5 million for the nine months ended Sept.
30, 2011, compared with the same period in 2010.