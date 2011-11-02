(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- BLT's liquidity has benefited from debt refinancing in February 2011 and the proceeds from the listing of its Indonesian subsidiary.

-- Freight rates improved for chemical tankers this year, but high bunker fuel costs are putting the cash flows and margins of this highly leveraged company under pressure.

-- We are revising the outlook to negative to reflect BLT's refinancing needs through July 2012.

-- We are also affirming the 'B-' corporate credit rating on BLT and the 'CCC' issue ratings on the senior unsecured notes of a wholly owned subsidiary.

SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 2, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it revised the rating outlook on PT Berlian Laju Tanker Tbk. (BLT) to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating on BLT. We also affirmed the 'CCC' issue rating on the US$400 million senior unsecured notes due 2014 issued by BLT Finance B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of BLT.

"We revised the rating outlook to reflect our view that refinancing risks concerning BLT's short-term debt maturities are likely to rise. This pressure is occurring at a time when bunker prices are keeping operating costs high, offsetting the improvement in freight rates for chemical tankers through most of this year," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Manuel Guerena.

Standard & Poor's acknowledges that BLT's liquidity benefited from several refinancing activities earlier this year. In February, the company took out a US$685 million term loan. A US$93.5 million sale-and-lease back contract soon followed. In May 2011, BLT's Indonesian subsidiary PT Buana Listya Tama Tbk. (Buana) became publicly listed. This subsidiary was responsible for 31% of BLT's EBITDA during the first half of 2011. Since the IPO, BLT is no longer in exclusive control of Buana's assets and cash flows. BLT raised the equivalent of about US$120 million for exchange of 38% of its shares in Buana. However, BLT's new debt facilities added more debt to highly leveraged BLT, and a sharp rise in bunker fuel prices exacerbated its complex situation. Prices have now stabilized, but remain high.

We believe the company's high leverage is unlikely to improve in the next few quarters. Its operating-lease-adjusted ratio of debt to annualized EBITDA was a high 9.9x in the six months ended June 30, 2011. The ratio was, however, marginally better than the 10.3x in 2010.

The affirmed rating also reflects:

-- BLT's good competitive position, anchored in its relatively young and technically advanced chemical tanker fleet, largely comprising stainless steel, double-hull IMO II and III parcel tankers;

-- the phasing-out of single-hull vessels in the industry, as required by the International Maritime Organization, and a relatively small number of chemical tankers in BLT's orderbook;

-- earnings stability through contracts of affreightment and charters, which provide little more than 50% of BLT's revenues; and

-- favorable cabotage regulation for all intra-Indonesian seaborne assets, with most charters under long-term contracts.

"Our negative outlook assumes that BLT's freight rates will continue to improve in its chemical tanker segment, but volatility and cost and cash flow pressures will remain considerable, adding to the company's refinancing risks," said Mr. Guerena.

We will consider a downgrade if the company is unable to put a reasonable refinancing plan in place by the end of 2011, or before, if weaker-than-expected cash flows further depress its credit protection measures because of lower freight rates for chemical tankers or growing bunker fuel prices. Difficulty in accessing the capital market in Indonesia could also prompt us to lower the rating.

A positive rating action would depend on BLT's ability to resolve its liquidity pressure and to consistently decrease its debt-to-EBITDA ratio towards a sustainable 5.x level.

