June 15 Moody's Investors Service has today taken the following rating actions on the standalone credit assessments of: Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel (BFCM): standalone bank financial strength rating (BFSR) downgraded to C- (mapping to a standalone credit assessment of baa2) from C/a3 previously; Credit Industriel et Commercial (CIC): BFSR confirmed at C-, but standalone credit assessment lowered to baa2 from baa1;