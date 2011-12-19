(The following was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed India-based Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited's (BHEL)
National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch AAA(ind)'. The Outlook is
Stable. A full list of rated instruments is provided at the end
of this commentary.
The ratings reflect BHEL's leadership position in the Indian
power equipment segment and its strong liquidity position with
cash balances of INR79.5bn as of H1FY12 (end-September 2011).
Fitch expects BHEL to continue to generate large positive free
cash flow in the medium-term due to its strong order book
position of about INR1,600bn as of end-September 2011
(end-September 2010: INR1,540bn). Consequently, Fitch expects
the company to remain a net debt negative company over this time
frame. Further, BHEL's capex for capacity expansion to 20GW by
FY12 from the current 15GW is being completely funded through
internal accruals.
Orders from the power sector contribute about 80% to the
order book, with 14% from the industrial sector and the
remainder form international orders. BHEL's order flows have
remained low over the last three years at around INR600bn,
largely due to the various issues facing the power sector
projects in India resulting in slower order inflows. However,
Fitch expects that the slowdown will be corrected in the near to
medium term driven by the government's increasing focus towards
improving power situation in India. Meanwhile, the existing
order book will continue to support BHEL's revenues.
BHEL's EBITDA margins improved to 20.7% in FY11 from 18.0%
in FY10 primarily due to lower raw material prices, which as a
proportion of sales reduced to 51.4% in H2FY11 from 59.2% in
H1FY11. However, the raw material costs as a proportion of sales
increased back to 58.9% in H1FY12.
BHEL is facing competition from India-based and foreign
players, which could put pressure on its margins in the medium
term. The agency notes any tariff protection measures by the
Government of India against imported equipment may be beneficial
to BHEL.
Any significantly large debt-led investment or acquisition
may result in a review of the ratings.
BHEL's revenues grew by 17.7% yoy in H1FY12 to INR174.2bn,
with an EBITDA of INR30.7bn (INR26bn). Revenues from the power
segment grew at 9.8% over the period, while industrial growth
was strong at 38.4% during this period.
List of instruments rated:
INR12.5bn fund-based working capital limits (enhanced from
INR6bn): affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(ind)'
INR537.6bn non-fund based working capital limits (enhanced
from INR494bn): affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(ind)'/'Fitch A1+(ind)'