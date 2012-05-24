(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) May 24, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'A+'
long-term credit rating to BHP Billiton Finance Ltd.'s drawdown
from its existing EUR20 billion medium-term note program. The
issue comprises two tranches:
-- EUR1.25 billion senior 2.125% notes due Nov. 29, 2018,
and
-- EUR750 million senior 3.0% notes due May 29, 2024.
These notes will be guaranteed by BHP Billiton Ltd.
(A+/Stable/A-1), and will be used for general corporate
purposes.
The ratings on diversified resources company BHP Billiton
(incorporating BHP Billiton Ltd. and BHP Billiton PLC) reflect
our view of the Australia-based company's excellent market
position, substantial portfolio diversification, low-cost
operations, conservative financial policies, and solid project
pipeline. Partly offsetting these strengths are the company's
sensitivity to volatile commodity prices and a measured exposure
to higher-risk emerging markets. BHP Billiton is the world's
largest diversified resources company, based on sales turnover
and market capitalization.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15,
2008