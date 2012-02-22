(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 22, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'A+' long-term credit ratings to BHP Billiton Finance (USA) Ltd.'s issue, which comprises five tranches:

-- US$1 billion senior notes due 2014,

-- US$1 billion senior notes due 2015,

-- US$1.25 billion senior notes due 2017,

-- US$1 billion senior notes due 2022, and

-- US$1 billion senior notes due 2042.

These notes will be guaranteed by BHP Billiton Ltd. and BHP Billiton PLC (collectively BHP Billiton; A+/Stable/A-1), and will be used for debt refinancing, including the repayment of commercial paper, and general corporate purposes.

The ratings on diversified resources company BHP Billiton reflect our view of the Australia-based company's excellent market position, substantial portfolio diversification, low-cost operations, conservative financial policies, and solid project pipeline. Partly offsetting these strengths are the company's exposure to volatile commodity prices and a measured exposure to higher-risk emerging markets. BHP Billiton is the world's largest diversified resources company, based on sales turnover and market capitalization.