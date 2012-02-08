(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 8, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on BHP Billiton Ltd. (A+/Stable/A-1) remain unchanged following BHP Billiton's announcement of its financial results for the half-year ended Dec. 31, 2011. We consider the results to be in line with our expectations. In our view, the group's diversified asset portfolio and low cost operations helped deliver strong financial results, despite higher costs and lower production volume for some of BHP Billiton's products. Underlying EBIT margins remained at more than 40%. In addition, free operating cash flow was strong at about US$3.9 billion, despite significant capital expenditure for the half year. However, the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted debt dropped to slightly less than 100%, from 192% in June 2011, reflecting the increase in debt to fund the Petrohawk acquisition.

We expect BHP Billiton's FFO-to-adjusted debt to be higher than 60% and the company to maintain positive free operating cash flow in fiscal 2012. Notwithstanding slower growth in the global economy and softening commodity prices, we expect BHP Billiton to use its financial levers (such as discretionary capital expenditure) to maintain its cash-flow-protection metrics within our rating expectations should the operating environment deteriorate further. The group seeks to manage its financial position to support a "solid" 'A' credit rating.