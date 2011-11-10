Moelis chosen as an adviser for Saudi Aramco IPO - source
Feb 7 Independent investment bank Moelis & Co was chosen as an adviser for the planned initial public offering of Saudi Aramco on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Nov 9 Bloomington-Normal Airport Authority:
* Moody's assigns Aa3 rating with a stable outlook to Bloomington-Normal Airport Authority's (IL) $4.2 million GO (PFC alternate revenue source) refunding bonds, series 2011
Feb 7 Independent investment bank Moelis & Co was chosen as an adviser for the planned initial public offering of Saudi Aramco on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Feb 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
* Priced underwritten public offering of 36 million shares of Class A common stock for total gross proceeds of about $1.116 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: