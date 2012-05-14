(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) May 14, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to the
class A and class B prime residential mortgage-backed securities
(RMBS) to be issued by BNY Trust Company of Australia Ltd. as
trustee for Series 2012-1 WST Trust (see list). Series 2012-1
WST Trust is a securitization of prime residential mortgages
originated by Westpac Banking Corp. (Westpac; AA-/Stable/A-1+).
The preliminary ratings are based on:
-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying collateral
portfolio;
-- Our view that the credit support for each class of notes,
which comprises note subordination, is sufficient to withstand
the stresses we apply;
-- Our expectation that the various mechanisms to support
liquidity within the transaction, including principal draws and
a liquidity facility equal to 1.3% of the invested amount of all
notes, are sufficient under our stress assumptions to ensure
timely payment of interest; and
-- The management of interest rate risk. Interest-rate risk
between any fixed-rate mortgage loans and the floating-rate
obligations on the notes are appropriately hedged via interest
rate swaps to be provided by Westpac.