(The following was released by the rating agency)
August 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed BNZ RMBS
Trust's Series 2008-1 Class A notes. The transaction is a
securitisation of first-ranking New Zealand conforming
residential mortgages originated by Bank of New Zealand
('AA'/Outlook Stable/'F1+'). The rating action is as listed
below.
NZD4,379m Class A (ISIN NZBNRDT001C6) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
The affirmation of the class A notes reflects Fitch's view
that the available credit enhancement is able to support the
notes at their current rating level. The credit quality and
performance of the loans in the collateral pool remain in line
with the agency's expectations. The transaction remains within
its substitution period with no amortisation having occurred.
30+ day arrears as at April 2011 were 0.24% of the
collateral pool. Annualised repayment rates have remained steady
over the past year averaging 20%, with the calculated weighted
average LVR 48.9% in April; the weighted average seasoning was
45.6 months.
There have been no losses to the transaction as a result of
the Christchurch earthquakes over 2010-2011.