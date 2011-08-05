(The following was released by the rating agency)

August 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed BNZ RMBS Trust's Series 2008-1 Class A notes. The transaction is a securitisation of first-ranking New Zealand conforming residential mortgages originated by Bank of New Zealand ('AA'/Outlook Stable/'F1+'). The rating action is as listed below.

NZD4,379m Class A (ISIN NZBNRDT001C6) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

The affirmation of the class A notes reflects Fitch's view that the available credit enhancement is able to support the notes at their current rating level. The credit quality and performance of the loans in the collateral pool remain in line with the agency's expectations. The transaction remains within its substitution period with no amortisation having occurred.

30+ day arrears as at April 2011 were 0.24% of the collateral pool. Annualised repayment rates have remained steady over the past year averaging 20%, with the calculated weighted average LVR 48.9% in April; the weighted average seasoning was 45.6 months.

There have been no losses to the transaction as a result of the Christchurch earthquakes over 2010-2011.