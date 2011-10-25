(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 25, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned the following ratings to debt issues under the A$4 billion transferable certificate of deposit (TCD) issuance program of Bank of China Ltd. (BOC; A-/Stable/A-2; cnAA/cnA-1), acting through its Sydney branch:

-- 'A-' issue rating and 'cnAA' Greater China credit scale rating to the senior debt issues.

-- 'BBB+' issue rating and 'cnAA-' Greater China scale rating to subordinated debt issues.

The rating on the senior debt issues is identical to the counterparty credit rating on BOC, reflecting the unsubordinated and unsecured nature of the instruments. The one-notch difference between the rating on the subordinated debt issues and the issuer rating reflects the subordinated nature of the instruments.

