(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 25, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned the following ratings to
debt issues under the A$4 billion transferable certificate of
deposit (TCD) issuance program of Bank of China Ltd. (BOC;
A-/Stable/A-2; cnAA/cnA-1), acting through its Sydney branch:
-- 'A-' issue rating and 'cnAA' Greater China credit scale
rating to the senior debt issues.
-- 'BBB+' issue rating and 'cnAA-' Greater China scale
rating to subordinated debt issues.
The rating on the senior debt issues is identical to the
counterparty credit rating on BOC, reflecting the unsubordinated
and unsecured nature of the instruments. The one-notch
difference between the rating on the subordinated debt issues
and the issuer rating reflects the subordinated nature of the
instruments.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Credit FAQ: Greater China Credit Rating Scale Explained,
April 27, 2011
-- Criteria Update: Commodity- And Equity-Linked Notes,
Dec. 10, 2009
-- Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition, Sept.
15, 2008
-- Standard & Poor's Approach To Rating Bank Securities,
March 19, 2004