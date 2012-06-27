(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- BOC Aviation's long lease lives underpin its cash flow stability. The company also has a sound competitive position and support from its parent BOC.

-- BOC Aviation's leverage is moderately higher than that of other rated peers and the industry is exposed to cyclical demand and aircraft lease rate fluctuations.

-- We are assigning our 'BBB' long-term corporate credit rating and our 'axA' long-term ASEAN regional credit scale rating to the company.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that BOC Aviation will maintain its sound competitive position and stable cash flows over the next three years.

Rating Action

On June 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB' long-term corporate credit rating to Singapore-based aircraft lessor BOC Aviation Pte. Ltd. The outlook is stable. We also assigned our 'axA' long-term ASEAN regional credit scale rating to BOC Aviation. Rationale The rating on BOC Aviation reflects the company's good cash flow stability from long lease lives, sound competitive position, and support from its 100%-owner Bank of China Ltd. (BOC: A/Stable/A-1; cnAA+/cnA-1).

A moderately higher leverage than that of other rated peers and the industry's exposure to cyclical demand and aircraft lease rates partly offset these strengths. We assess BOC Aviation's stand-alone credit profile at 'bbb-'. Our rating incorporates a one-notch uplift because we consider BOC Aviation to be a subsidiary with "moderately strategic importance" to BOC.

We assess the company's business risk profile to be "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile to be "significant." BOC Aviation's long weighted average lease life of more than 6.5 years for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, supports the company's cash flow stability. We also consider BOC Aviation's lease expiry profile to be well-staggered, reducing potential cash flow disruptions from re-leasing risk.

Less than 15% of BOC Aviation's leases expire by the end of 2013 and more than 80% expire beyond 2016. The company's lease expiry profile is marginally stronger than that of other rated industry participants. We also expect that the company's proactive re-leasing strategy will allow it to keep its utilization rates above 99% over the next three years. We expect BOC Aviation to maintain its sound competitive position over the next three years.

The company has a modern fleet (less than five years old on average), with a high proportion of popular, efficient, and liquid narrow-body aircraft. We believe BOC Aviation's low average cost of funding--about 100 basis points over LIBOR--provides the company with a good competitive cost advantage. BOC Aviation's leasing operations are consistent with BOC's long-term strategy to diversify its revenue streams and operations. Despite BOC Aviation's small size (less than 1% of its parent's assets) and high operational independence, BOC's management has indicated its long-term commitment to growing the leasing operations. BOC also provided strong support to the company in 2009 and 2010 through equity injections. Still, we believe there is a risk that the government support that we incorporate into our rating on BOC may not flow through to BOC Aviation directly if and when required.

This leads to our assessment that BOC Aviation is a subsidiary with "moderately strategic importance" to BOC. BOC Aviation's financial risk profile is moderately more aggressive than peers', primarily because a high proportion (about 70%) of its floating-rate leases is indexed to LIBOR. These leases translate into a lower EBITDA and cash flows, given the currently low LIBOR. We forecast the company's ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt at 6%-8% over the next three years.

This ratio is weaker than the 10%-12% for most other rated aircraft lessors. Nevertheless, we expect BOC Aviation's low funding costs and natural hedge between floating-rate debt and a revenue base predominantly indexed to LIBOR rates to continue to translate into an EBITDA interest coverage of 2.5x-3.5x over the next three years. We view such coverage as solid for the rating. We believe a substantial improvement in BOC Aviation's financial risk profile is unlikely in the next three years. The company has a large capital spending plan that will be predominantly debt-funded. We anticipate BOC Aviation's ratio of debt to capital to remain below 82% over the period. Liquidity In our view, BOC Aviation's liquidity is "adequate," as defined in our criteria. We expect the company's liquidity sources to exceed its needs by about 1.2x or more over the next 12 months. Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following factors and assumptions:

-- Liquidity sources over the next 12 months include our expectation of FFO of US$450 million-US$550 million. The company also has about US$138.5 million in cash and cash equivalent as of March 31, 2012.

-- BOC Aviation has a committed credit line of US$2 billion from BOC and committed credit lines of US$140 million from various international banks. Such credit lines provide BOC Aviation with significant funding flexibility, in our view.

-- We don't consider any prospective aircraft sales in our assessment of the company's liquidity.

-- Liquidity needs over the next 12 months include about US$681 million in short-term debt and US$10 million of derivative financial instruments payable. We also capture about US$1.4 billion of committed capital spending.

-- We exclude from liquidity needs bank loans that BOC Aviation would repay with the sale of aircraft over the next 12 months. \

-- The company's liquidity sources will exceed its needs even if EBITDA declines by 15%. BOC Aviation has adequate cushion under its loan covenants, in our view. Its major covenant is a debt-to-equity ratio of no greater than 5 to 1. We expect the ratio to remain below 4.5 to 1 over the next three years.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that BOC Aviation's financial risk profile will remain broadly stable through 2014 despite a substantial capital spending plan that will be funded through incremental debt. We anticipate that the company will maintain a ratio of FFO to debt of 6%-8% and a ratio of debt to capital of less than 82%. We believe an upgrade is unlikely until demand and lease rates for aircraft lessors improve sustainably. BOC Aviation's ratio of FFO to debt staying above 12% on a sustainable basis would indicate such improvement. We could lower the ratings if: (1) BOC Aviation increases its debt-funded capital spending beyond our expectations, such that its ratio of debt to debt-plus-equity increases beyond 85%; (2) the company's ratio of FFO to debt falls below 5% on a sustainable basis. This could materialize if the company's base monthly lease rate declines below 0.65% (from our base-case assumption of 0.7%) and its average funding cost exceeds 250 basis points over LIBOR; or (3) we believe support from BOC is likely to be reduced.