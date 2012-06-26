(The following was released by the rating agency)

June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned BOC Aviation Pte Ltd (BOC Aviation) a Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. The IDR reflects Fitch's view of a very high probability of support from Bank of China (BOC; 'A'/Stable) to BOC Aviation, if needed. This view is premised on BOC Aviation's strategic importance to and strong links with BOC, as evident in the name-sharing, cross selling potential, full ownership and close board oversight by BOC, forthcoming resources, and strong reporting links, despite the issuer's small size relative to BOC and its Singapore domicile.

Any perceived weakening in BOC's propensity or ability to support would be negative for BOC Aviation's IDR. BOC Aviation's robust asset growth of around 30% per year during 2007-2011, aided by capital injection from BOC, has cemented its position as one of the top five aircraft lessors globally by owned fleet. BOC also has committed a standby liquidity line of USD2bn, which is considerable relative to BOC Aviation's assets of USD7.8bn at end-March 2012.

BOC Aviation's 10-member board comprises eight BOC representatives, with a high-ranking officer of BOC appointed as Chairman, even though the former accounted for only 0.4% of BOC's assets at end-2011. Moreover, the aircraft leasing company is among the few wholly-owned subsidiaries within the BOC group that reports directly to BOC's management. Cross selling initiatives centre on BOC Aviation assisting BOC in originating relationships with airlines and aircraft manufacturers. A major constraint to the standalone profile of aircraft lessors is the cyclicality and business risks of the commercial aviation industry, making the industry on average a 'BB' to low investment-grade sector.

Relative to major peers, BOC Aviation has a moderately high appetite for leverage and an almost complete reliance on bank borrowings. However, its financial performance has been strong, due to active fleet-quality management, aircraft procurement and collections, as well as low funding cost. It has one of the youngest fleets in the industry, which attracts higher quality lessees and results in lower residual risk. Fitch views positively BOC Aviation's demonstrated ability to trade aircraft through the cycle, as illustrated by its ability to continually keep the average age of its portfolio around four years.