Sept 5 (The following was released by the rating
agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 5, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned the
following ratings to debt issues under the US$15 billion
medium-term notes (MTN) program of Bank of China (Hong Kong)
Ltd. (BOCHK; A-/Positive/A-2; cnAA+/cnA-1):
-- 'A-' long-term issue rating and 'cnAA+' Greater China
credit scale rating to the senior debts.
-- 'BBB+' long-term issue rating and a 'cnAA' Greater China
scale rating to dated subordinated debts.
-- 'BBB' long-term issue rating and 'cnAA-' Greater China
scale rating to undated subordinated debts.
The rating on the senior debts is identical to the
counterparty credit rating on BOCHK, reflecting the
unsubordinated and unsecured nature of the instruments. The
one-notch difference between the rating on the dated
subordinated debts and the issuer rating reflects the
subordinated nature of the instruments. The two-notch difference
for the rating on the undated subordinated debts reflects both
the instrument's junior subordinated status and its interest
deferral feature.
Standard & Poor's may consider the undated subordinated
debts as capital measures per its hybrid capital rating
methodology. We will determine the equity content of the
instruments under the program on a case-by-case basis, subject
to the terms and conditions of specific issues.
BOCHK may issue index-linked notes under the program.
According to our rating criteria, we do not rate the bonds if
principal payments are linked to fluctuations in equity or
commodity prices, or equity or commodity indices.
