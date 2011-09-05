Sept 5 (The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 5, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned the following ratings to debt issues under the US$15 billion medium-term notes (MTN) program of Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ltd. (BOCHK; A-/Positive/A-2; cnAA+/cnA-1):

-- 'A-' long-term issue rating and 'cnAA+' Greater China credit scale rating to the senior debts.

-- 'BBB+' long-term issue rating and a 'cnAA' Greater China scale rating to dated subordinated debts.

-- 'BBB' long-term issue rating and 'cnAA-' Greater China scale rating to undated subordinated debts.

The rating on the senior debts is identical to the counterparty credit rating on BOCHK, reflecting the unsubordinated and unsecured nature of the instruments. The one-notch difference between the rating on the dated subordinated debts and the issuer rating reflects the subordinated nature of the instruments. The two-notch difference for the rating on the undated subordinated debts reflects both the instrument's junior subordinated status and its interest deferral feature.

Standard & Poor's may consider the undated subordinated debts as capital measures per its hybrid capital rating methodology. We will determine the equity content of the instruments under the program on a case-by-case basis, subject to the terms and conditions of specific issues.

BOCHK may issue index-linked notes under the program. According to our rating criteria, we do not rate the bonds if principal payments are linked to fluctuations in equity or commodity prices, or equity or commodity indices.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Credit FAQ: Greater China Credit Rating Scale Explained, April 27, 2011

-- Criteria Update: Commodity- and Equity-Linked Notes, Dec. 10, 2009

-- Methodology For Rating Bank Nondeferrable Subordinated Debt (Lower Tier 2) Regulatory Capital, Aug. 4, 2009

-- Hybrid Capital Handbook, September 2008 Edition, Sept. 15, 2008

-- Standard & Poor's Approach To Rating Bank Securities, March 19, 2004