Jan 5 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+' rating to the approximately $46.7 million Tarrant County Cultural Education Facilities Finance Corporation revenue refunding bonds, series 2011, issued on behalf of Cumberland Rest, Inc. d/b/a Trinity Terrace, to be privately placed with Wells Fargo Bank.

Proceeds of the series 2011 bonds will be used to refund the outstanding series 2006 bonds. The objective of the refunding is to reduce Trinity Terrace's variable-rate put exposure and reduce renewal risk (letter of credit on the series 2006 bonds is currently with HSH Nordbank).

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a gross revenue pledge of the obligated group and a mortgage on the property.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

GOOD OPERATING PERFORMANCE: Trinity Terrace has consistently demonstrated strong operating performance with profitability metrics at or above Fitch's 'BBB' category medians.

CONSISTENTLY STRONG DEMAND: Trinity Terrace successfully filled its Campus Tower, which opened in 2008, and has maintained strong occupancy across all levels of care in its existing campus.

BENEFITS FROM MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT: Trinity Terrace benefits from its management agreement with Pacific Retirement Services, which provides management, accounting, information technology and marketing services.

HIGH BUT MANAGEABLE DEBT BURDEN: In fiscal 2011 (September 30 year-end), maximum annual debt service (MADS) comprised 18 percent of total revenue compared to the 'BBB' category median of 13.6 percent. However, MADS coverage was solid at 2.9 times x.

CREDIT PROFILE

The 'BBB+' rating reflects the benefits of Trinity Terrace's management agreement with PRS, consistently solid occupancy, good operating performance and strong liquidity metrics. The primary credit concern is Trinity Terrace's debt burden, which is high as measured by MADS as a percent of revenue, at 18% at fiscal 2011 year-end. Although Trinity Terrace is considering the possible construction of a third tower to add independent living units and replace the current skilled nursing unit, the size, scope, timing and need for additional debt has not been determined. However, Fitch believes Trinity Terrace has some capacity for additional debt at the current rating level as long as corporation maintains debt service coverage ratios near historical levels (2.9x at fiscal 2011 year-end).

In 2008 Trinity Terrace completed its second tower, City Tower, which includes 80 independent living units (ILUs), underground parking and a fitness and wellness center with a pool and spa. Despite the contraction in housing prices during its fill-up stage, Trinity Terrace reached stabilized occupancy (95 percent) by February 2011, while maintaining over 90 percent occupancy in the original tower. The campus is now about 90 percent full across all levels of care with waiting lists for certain ILU apartment types which viewed as a primary credit strength.

Trinity Terrace is managed by Pacific Retirement Services (PRS) under a five year management agreement, which was renewed July 20, 2010. Fitch views this relationship positively as PRS provides management, marketing, accounting and information technology to Trinity Terrace, effectively allowing Trinity Terrace to accrue the benefits and management expertise of a CCRC system.

Trinity Terrace's occupancy levels have been consistent over the last three years (2009 - 2011) averaging 90.8 percent for ILUs, 92.2 percent for ALUs and 87.8 percent for SNFs. Trinity Terrace was the only full service, continuing care retirement community (CCRC) in the Ft. Worth service area until 2010 when Stayton at Museum Way (Stayton), a Greystone development, opened less than five miles from Trinity Terrace's campus. Stayton is currently in the fill-up stage and is estimated to be about 90 percent pre-sold. Although Stayton is a direct competitor with Trinity Terrace, Fitch believes there is enough demand in the service area for both facilities and Trinity Terrace's occupancy levels have not yet been affected by Stayton's presence. In fact, because of the strong demand in the service area and the quick fill-up of Trinity Terrace's second tower, management is considering adding a third tower to its existing campus. Before moving forward with the project, however, management is monitoring overall demand in the market and won't begin construction for another two to three years. Fitch will review the impact of that project when the size and scope of the project is determined.

Trinity Terrace's historical operating performance has been strong and consistent. In fiscal 2011, operating ratio was 88.3 percent, which is excellent when compared to the 'BBB' category median of 97.4 percent. Net operating margin of 11.9 percent exceeds the 'BBB' category of 9.9 percent.

Trinity Terrace has been rebuilding its cash position after its large capital expansion project in 2006 and pay down of its series 2002 bonds. Liquidity metrics now all well exceed 'BBB' category medians. At Sept. 30, 2011, Trinity Terrace's unrestricted cash and investments totaled $40.4 million, which equated to 1,062 days cash on hand, 96.1 percnet cash to debt and 11.5x cushion ratio all comparing favorably to their respective 'BBB' category medians of 361.4 days, 51 percent and 5.9x.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Trinity Terrace will continue to generate strong profitability and solid debt service and occupancy will remain stable despite the new competition in the service area.

Located on 4.75 acres in Ft. Worth, Texas, Trinity Terrace is a full-service modified type-B CCRC with 254 ILUs, 20 ALUS and 60 skilled nursing facility units. In fiscal 2011, Trinity Terrace had $18.8 million in total operating revenue. Trinity Terrace does not covenant to disclose annual financial statements to EMMA.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:

--'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria' (June 20, 2011);

--' Rating Guidelines for Nonprofit Continuing Care Retirement Communities' (July 26, 2011).

