(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 2, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services announced today that it has lowered its
rating on The Bonus Bonds Trust to 'AAf' from 'AAAf' following
changes made to The Bonus Bonds' Statement of Investment
Policies & Objectives (SIPO) by its manager, ANZ Investment
Services (New Zealand) Ltd. The SIPO has been amended to permit
the manager to continue to invest in a range of low-risk
securities while also maintaining its historic prize levels.
Effective Feb. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's expects The Bonus
Bonds Trust to be managed in a manner consistent with an 'AAf'
rating in the medium-to-long term.