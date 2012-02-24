(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We consider that our assessment of Bank of Queensland's
future capitalization and earnings may support a higher rating.
-- As a result, we have placed the long-term counterparty
credit rating of 'BBB' on CreditWatch with positive
implications.
-- The rating could be raised by one notch to 'BBB+' if we
view that the bank can comfortably sustain its risk-adjusted
capital ratio above 10%.
-- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch following further
discussions with the bank to better understand its
capital-management plans and a further review of the bank's
earnings position
Rating Action
On Feb. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed
its 'BBB' long-term counterparty credit rating on Bank of
Queensland Ltd. (BOQ) on CreditWatch with positive implications.
At the same time, we have affirmed the 'A-2' short-term rating.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement follows an update of our view of
BOQ's capital position. Following the update, we believe there
is an increased likelihood that the bank may be able to sustain
its projected risk adjusted capital (RAC) ratio above 10%. If
our future assessment supports the view that the RAC ratio can
be sustained above 10%, we could revise the capital and earnings
assessment to 'strong', from the current 'adequate' assessment.
On Dec. 6, 2011, we lowered the long-term issuer rating to 'BBB'
from 'BBB+' based on our revised bank criteria (published Nov.
9, 2011). Standard & Poor's capital and earnings assessment for
BOQ continues to rely heavily on our projected view of the
bank's RAC ratio, including capital-management initiatives and
our expectations for the bank's earnings.
CreditWatch
We expect to resolve the CreditWatch within the next 90 days
after further discussions with BOQ to better understand its
capital-management initiatives and a further review of the
bank's earnings position. The long-term counterparty credit
rating will be raised by one notch to 'BBB+' from 'BBB', if our
assessment of the bank's capital-management plans, earnings, and
growth prospects supports its ability to maintain its RAC ratio
above 10% on a sustainable basis. The earnings assessment will
importantly include a review of BOQ's asset-quality position and
net interest margin experience, in what has been a subdued
lending and difficult operating environment.
Ratings Score Snapshot
To
From
Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Watch Pos/A-2
BBB/Stable/A-2
SACP bbb
Anchor a-
Business Position Moderate (-1)
Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Below Average
and Adequate (-1)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Bank of Queensland Ltd.
Certificate Of Deposit
Local Currency A-2
Bank of Queensland Ltd.
Senior Unsecured (5 issues) AAA
Commercial Paper (1 issue) A-2
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To
From
Bank of Queensland Ltd.
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Watch Pos/A-2
BBB/Stable/A-2
Bank of Queensland Ltd.
Senior Unsecured (2 issues) BBB/Watch Pos
BBB
Subordinated (5 issues) BBB-/Watch Pos
BBB-
Preference Stock (1 issue) BB/Watch Pos
BB