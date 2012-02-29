(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, February 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of Queensland's (BoQ) ratings, including its Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+' with Stable Outlook. A full list of ratings can be found at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect BoQ's conservative and robust risk management framework and sound liquidity and capital positions while also factoring in a reliance on wholesale funding and moderate geographic and product concentration.

Like a number of other Australian banks, BoQ exhibits a reliance on wholesale funding, with customer deposits accounting just 52% of total funding (including securitisations and equity) at 31 August 2011 (FYE11). BoQ's funding mix has improved since 2008, with increased deposit funding and reduced wholesale reliance, particularly with respect to securitisation. Fitch expects this improvement to continue and the bank itself has a target of 60% of total funding from customer deposits by 2015, which should prove a more sustainable funding mix.

Fitch notes BoQ's competent management of its wholesale funding, with maturities reasonably well spread and limited borrowings from offshore markets. In addition, it holds a significant portfolio of central bank repo-eligible assets.

Asset quality deteriorated somewhat in FY11 due to the impairment of a small number of large commercial exposures and a broader deterioration in the equipment finance lease book. However, arrears levels are showing signs of improvement. At 1.33%, BoQ's ratio of impaired loans to gross loans at FYE11 was low relative to similarly rated international peers. In addition, BoQ's provisioning levels are high compared with other Australian regional banks, with total provisions equating to 57% of impaired loans at FYE11.

Due to the increase in impaired assets and a series of natural disasters in early 2011, impairment charges doubled to AUD201m in FY11. As a result, pre-impairment operating profit fell 12%. Impairment charges are likely to fall in FY12, particularly if asset quality continues to improve, although revenue headwinds such as slow credit growth and high funding costs may partially offset this benefit. BoQ's profitability has been subdued since FY07. As BoQ seeks to improve profitability, any initiatives that increase the risk profile of the bank may lead to negative rating action.

Capitalisation is adequate; at FYE11, BoQ's Fitch core capital ratio was 8.4%, while its core Tier 1 ratio calculated using the standardised approach under Basel II was 7.4%. BoQ is well-positioned for the implementation of Basel III; at FYE11, BoQ estimates that its common equity Tier 1 ratio calculated using the Australian regulators conservative interpretation of the rules was 7.3%.

BoQ is Australia's ninth-largest bank, with total assets of AUD40bn at 31 August 2011. It has a growing interstate presence, but remains concentrated in its home state of Queensland.

The ratings of BoQ are listed below:

Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'

Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'

Support Rating: affirmed at '3'

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB'

Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'

Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB'.