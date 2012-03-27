(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that no immediate rating action will be taken on Bank of Queensland (BoQ; 'BBB+'/Stable/'bbb+') following the bank's announcement of a statutory loss of AUD91m in the half year ended 29 February 2012 (H112). This loss was due to an increase in loan impairment charges to AUD328m in H112, up from AUD134m in H111.

Fitch has not taken any rating action because the significant increase in provision charges has been offset by a sizeable capital-raising of AUD450m strengthening the bank's balance sheet. However, the agency notes that this is BoQ's second portfolio review in as many years. Asset quality has deteriorated and if this continues beyond H112 it will begin to raise concerns over risk management, placing downward pressure on ratings. Fitch expects to have further discussions with management following the formal announcement of BoQ's H112 results on 18 April 2012.

The increases in provisions follow a detailed review of BoQ's commercial loan portfolio which identified a broad-based deterioration in security values. The bank believes it has now marked down security values at realistic but conservative levels and does not expect further deterioration in the next one to two years. In addition, there has been no evidence of any material negative trends in BoQ's arrears rates.

Of the AUD328m in provision charges in H112, AUD166m related to specific provisions, while the remaining AUD162m went to collective provision. Provision levels for existing impaired assets were increased, while assets that were previously on the bank's watchlist moved into the impaired category as a result of the changes in security valuation. Impaired assets increased to AUD579m at end-H112, or about 1.7% of gross loans, from AUD444m at FYE11 (1.3% of gross loans). This is toward the upper end of ratios reported by Australian banks, but is still low relative to similarly rated international peers.

Following this action BoQ now has one of the strongest provisions in the Australian banking system; total provisions (including the general reserve for credit losses, a regulatory reserve), equalled to 97% of impaired assets. The fully underwritten capital raising will result in a pro-forma core Tier 1 ratio of 8.6% at end-H112 (pre-capital raising: 6.4%), one of the strongest ratios among Australian banks and well above the ratios reported by BoQ's domestic peers. Both of these factors provide a buffer to further asset quality deterioration.