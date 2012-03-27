(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that no
immediate rating action will be taken on Bank of Queensland
(BoQ; 'BBB+'/Stable/'bbb+') following the bank's announcement of
a statutory loss of AUD91m in the half year ended 29 February
2012 (H112). This loss was due to an increase in loan impairment
charges to AUD328m in H112, up from AUD134m in H111.
Fitch has not taken any rating action because the
significant increase in provision charges has been offset by a
sizeable capital-raising of AUD450m strengthening the bank's
balance sheet. However, the agency notes that this is BoQ's
second portfolio review in as many years. Asset quality has
deteriorated and if this continues beyond H112 it will begin to
raise concerns over risk management, placing downward pressure
on ratings. Fitch expects to have further discussions with
management following the formal announcement of BoQ's H112
results on 18 April 2012.
The increases in provisions follow a detailed review of
BoQ's commercial loan portfolio which identified a broad-based
deterioration in security values. The bank believes it has now
marked down security values at realistic but conservative levels
and does not expect further deterioration in the next one to two
years. In addition, there has been no evidence of any material
negative trends in BoQ's arrears rates.
Of the AUD328m in provision charges in H112, AUD166m related
to specific provisions, while the remaining AUD162m went to
collective provision. Provision levels for existing impaired
assets were increased, while assets that were previously on the
bank's watchlist moved into the impaired category as a result of
the changes in security valuation. Impaired assets increased to
AUD579m at end-H112, or about 1.7% of gross loans, from AUD444m
at FYE11 (1.3% of gross loans). This is toward the upper end of
ratios reported by Australian banks, but is still low relative
to similarly rated international peers.
Following this action BoQ now has one of the strongest
provisions in the Australian banking system; total provisions
(including the general reserve for credit losses, a regulatory
reserve), equalled to 97% of impaired assets. The fully
underwritten capital raising will result in a pro-forma core
Tier 1 ratio of 8.6% at end-H112 (pre-capital raising: 6.4%),
one of the strongest ratios among Australian banks and well
above the ratios reported by BoQ's domestic peers. Both of these
factors provide a buffer to further asset quality deterioration.