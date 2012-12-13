Overview
-- Las Vegas-based gaming operator Boyd Gaming Corp. closed
on its acquisition of Peninsula Gaming LLC last month.
-- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on Peninsula
to 'B' (the same level as Boyd) and subsequently withdrawing it,
as Peninsula is now an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Boyd.
-- We are also affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on
Boyd and assigning final issue-level ratings to Peninsula's
credit facilities.
-- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that
credit measures will remain at a level that is in line with the
rating over the intermediate term and that Boyd will be able to
successfully negotiate an amendment to covenants, which we
believe is necessary given the aggressive pace of step-downs and
our performance expectations.
Rating Action
On Dec. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered
its corporate credit rating on Peninsula Gaming LLC to 'B' from
'B+' and removed it from CreditWatch, where it was placed with
negative implications on May 17, 2012, following the
announcement that Boyd had entered into an agreement to acquire
Peninsula. We subsequently withdrew our corporate credit rating
on Peninsula Gaming LLC, because it now is an indirect, wholly
owned subsidiary of Boyd Gaming Corp.
At the same time, we assigned issue-level and recovery
ratings to Peninsula's new $875 million credit facilities,
consisting of a $50 million priority revolving credit facility
and an $825 million term loan, both due Nov. 17, 2017. We
assigned the revolver our issue-level rating of 'BB-' (two
notches higher than our 'B' corporate credit rating on Boyd
Gaming Corp.) and our recovery rating of '1', indicating our
expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders in
the event of a payment default. We assigned the term loan our
issue-level rating of 'B+' (one notch higher than the corporate
credit rating) and a recovery rating of '2', indicating our
expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for lenders in
the event of a default. Our rating assignment follows the
concurrent closing of the company's new credit facility with the
acquisition and our review of final documentation.
We also affirmed our 'B' corporate credit rating on Boyd
Gaming Corp. The rating outlook is stable. Rationale The
corporate credit rating on Boyd reflects our assessment of the
company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and its
business risk profile as "fair," according to our rating
criteria.
Our corporate credit rating also reflects a consolidated
view of the combined Boyd and Peninsula portfolio of properties,
despite the fact that different assets secure different pieces
of the capital structure. We believe Peninsula is integral to
Boyd's current identity and future strategy, as it operates in
the same line of business, and represents a source of cash flow
diversification away from Las Vegas, a key focus of the company.
Boyd wholly owns and manages Peninsula and the Peninsula
properties represented 34% of consolidated property level EBITDA
for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012, which, in our view is
significant.
Given our perception of the strategic relationships that
will exist between these entities and common management
following the acquisition, we expect management to make
decisions regarding operating and financial strategies with a
view toward the collective group of companies. We believe that
if a payment default were to occur at either Boyd or Peninsula,
management would most likely consider alternatives regarding the
capital structure of the consolidated group, which could include
a comprehensive restructuring or a bankruptcy filing.
However, in notching our issue-level ratings from the
corporate credit rating, we recognize the distinct financing
structures and associated collateral. Our assessment of Boyd's
financial risk profile as highly leveraged reflects the
company's high debt leverage, minimal covenant cushion, and an
expectation-based on step-downs and performance
expectations-that the company will need covenant relief to
address near-term step-downs.
Somewhat offsetting these negative financial risk factors is
our expectation that Boyd has satisfactory relationships with
its lenders and will be successful in amending covenant levels,
it will generate positive free operating cash flow that it can
use to repay debt, and that wholly owned EBITDA interest
coverage will remain near or above 2x. Our assessment of Boyd's
business risk profile as fair reflects a geographically diverse
portfolio (notwithstanding some second-tier assets in
competitive markets), an experienced management team, and
improved EBITDA margins following the acquisition of Peninsula
as Peninsula had high EBITDA margins compared with other
commercial gaming operators.
We believe the Peninsula acquisition strengthens Boyd's
business risk profile as Peninsula's assets are of relatively
good quality and face limited competition. Additionally, the
Peninsula acquisition improves Boyd's overall geographic
diversity and reduces Boyd's reliance on the Las Vegas locals
market, which has been more challenged than other markets in
recent years given competition and the volatility in that market
during the recent economic recession. Pro forma for the
acquisition, in the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012, Las Vegas
locals property EBITDA represented 24% of combined property
level EBITDA (down from 37% prior to the acquisition).
Boyd is one of the largest gaming companies in the sector
and, following its acquisition of Peninsula Gaming in November
2012, owns 21 casino properties across seven states, as well as
a 50% share of the Borgata in Atlantic City. In 2013, we expect
consolidated EBITDA will increase in the mid-single-digit
percentage area. Our performance expectations are largely driven
by our assumptions about the Midwest & South segment, which now
represents approximately 70% of property level EBITDA.
We expect the overall Midwest & South segment (excluding
Kansas Star) will grow modestly in 2013, and we expect
Peninsula's Kansas Star property will generate between $90
million and $100 million of EBITDA in 2013. Despite the opening
of the permanent facility, we expect revenue growth will begin
to abate somewhat following the property's initial strong
ramp-up. Additionally, we expect EBITDA margin at the property
to be pressured somewhat in 2013 given additional costs related
to incremental amenities that are opening.
Our performance expectations incorporate flat to
low-single-digit growth in the Las Vegas locals and downtown Las
Vegas segments. We expect these markets to remain highly
competitive, but believe that a modest growth trajectory on the
Las Vegas Strip, incorporating our expectations for positive
trends in visitor volume, convention attendance, and room rates,
will spur modest improvement in the Las Vegas locals market over
the next few years.
However, we expect improvement in the locals market to
somewhat lag improvement on the Las Vegas Strip. We do not
anticipate a return to meaningful growth or to previously
generated levels of revenue and EBITDA in the locals market over
at least the next few years. Our performance expectations also
reflect our economists' expectations for modest growth in GDP
and consumer spending in 2013.
Under our performance assumptions, we expect consolidated
leverage to remain above 7x over the intermediate term, a level
we believe is aligned with a 'B' corporate credit rating.
Through the first nine months of 2012, Boyd has underperformed
our full-year expectations for 15% growth in EBITDA, largely on
weakness in its Las Vegas segment, as EBITDA increased 7%.
Peninsula has outperformed our expectations, with revenue
increasing 60% and EBITDA nearly doubling.
We had initially expected Peninsula to experience revenue
and EBITDA growth of approximately 50% and 75%, respectively, in
2012.
Liquidity
Under our performance expectations, the company's sources of
liquidity (including cash and revolver availability) exceed uses
over the next 12 months by 1.2x, but we assess Boyd's liquidity
profile as less than adequate according to our criteria.
Relevant factors in our assessment of Boyd's liquidity profile
include the following:
-- We do not believe that covenant headroom under Boyd's
tightest covenant is sufficient to withstand an EBITDA decline
of 10% without a breach.
-- We believe that Boyd has generally satisfactory
relationships with lenders and will be successful in securing an
amendment to covenant levels.
-- We believe that net sources would remain positive if
EBITDA declines 15% over the next 12 months, even excluding
access to its revolver. At the end of the third quarter, Boyd's
covenant cushion under its three financial maintenance covenants
remained extremely tight.
Given the aggressive pace of step-downs in the senior
secured and total leverage covenants, which tighten again in the
fourth quarter of 2012 and throughout 2013, we believe Boyd will
need to secure an amendment to covenant levels. We do not expect
Boyd will likely be able to meet the step-down in the total
leverage covenant in the fourth quarter.
The company indicated on its earnings call that it has had
conversations with lenders regarding an amendment. We believe
Boyd can secure an amendment to alleviate covenant pressure and
expect that to occur over the near term. Peninsula's credit
agreement also includes financial maintenance covenants,
including an interest coverage ratio set at 2.0x and a total
leverage covenant that starts at 7.25x and tightens by 0.25x
every couple quarters. Given our performance expectations, we
believe that Peninsula will maintain adequate cushion under its
covenants.
Boyd's liquidity sources include availability under its $960
million revolving credit facility and Peninsula's $50 million
revolving credit facility, a moderate cash balance, and
internally generated cash. We expect the company to continue to
generate positive levels of free operating cash flow, as we
believe that cash from operations will exceed capital
expenditures at both Boyd and Peninsula.
In 2013, we expect capital spending to remain primarily
limited to maintenance-levels of capital spending following the
completion of the permanent facility in Kansas. We have factored
in capital expenditures of about $120 million across the
consolidated portfolio. We expect the company to focus its free
operating cash flow primarily for debt repayment. Debt
maturities are manageable in 2013, and are limited to about $50
million in term loan amortization payments under Boyd's and
Peninsula's credit facility. Maturities step up in 2014 and
2015, as Boyd's 6.75% senior subordinated notes mature in 2014,
and its credit facilities in 2015. Recovery analysis Boyd's
senior secured debt is rated 'BB-' (two notches higher than the
'B' corporate credit rating on the company) with a recovery
rating of '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90% to
100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default.
The company's senior notes are rated 'B' (at the same level as
the corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of '4',
indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for
noteholders in the event of a payment default.
Boyd's senior subordinated notes are rated 'CCC+' (two
notches lower than the corporate credit rating) with a recovery
rating of '6', indicating our expectation of negligible recovery
for noteholders in the event of payment default. Peninsula's
priority revolving credit facility is rated 'BB-' (two notches
higher than our 'B' corporate credit rating on Boyd Gaming
Corp.) with a recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation
of very high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders in the event of
a payment default. Its term loan is rated 'B+' (one notch higher
than the corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of '2',
indicating our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery
for lenders in the event of a default. Peninsula's senior notes
are rated 'CCC+' (two notches lower than the corporate credit
rating) with a recovery rating of '6', indicating our
expectation of negligible recovery for noteholders in the event
of payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, please
see Standard & Poor's recovery reports on Boyd Gaming Corp.,
published July 5, 2012, and Peninsula Gaming LLC, published July
31, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)
Outlook
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that
credit measures will remain at a level that is in line with the
rating over the intermediate term, including consolidated
leverage above 7x, and that Boyd will be able to successfully
negotiate an amendment to covenants, which we believe is
necessary given the aggressive pace of step-downs and recent
performance.
We have factored in an expectation for a mid-single-digit
percentage increase in EBITDA in 2013. Rating upside potential
is limited over the intermediate term, as we would likely not
consider a higher rating until the company addresses the
likelihood of a covenant violation and we are confident that
debt to EBITDA will improve to closer to 6.0x within the next 12
to 18 months and be sustained there over the longer term. We
will consider a lower rating if Boyd does not demonstrate
progress towards an amendment to its covenants over the near
term.
