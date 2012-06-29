BRIEF-Qbe Insurance Group appoints David Mcmillan as group chief operations officer
* Appoints Victor Walter as deputy group CFO
June 29 Moody's concludes review of three subordinated notes issued by two Brazilian banks
Moody's Investors Service concluded the review of three subordinated notes issued by two Brazilian banking groups, Banco Bradesco S.A. and Banco do Brasil S.A., acting through their Grand Cayman branches. Moody's had placed the ratings on review for possible downgrade on March 20, 2012. Three notes are downgraded
Feb 26 London Stock Exchange Group Plc said on Sunday it believes the European Commission is unlikely to provide clearance for its merger with Deutsche Boerse AG after LSE's board concluded it would not be able to meet the regulator's demands.
* Sees combined operating ratio to be in the range of 93.5 percent to 95 percent for fy 2017