EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies slip on U.S. rate hike expectations

SAO PAULO, Feb 21 Latin American currencies slipped on Tuesday after remarks by two U.S. policymakers fueled expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate increase next month. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Monday she would be conformable hiking rates at this point if the economy maintained its current pace. Her speech echoed comments by Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker to Market News International, who said a March rate increase was an option.