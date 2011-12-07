(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 7, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has corrected its
rating on Brisbane Airport Corp. Pty Ltd.'s (BAC; BBB/Stable/--)
A$300 million floating-rate notes maturing Dec. 17, 2017 (ISIN:
AU3FN0004495) to AA-/Stable from AA+/Watch Neg. The rating on
the notes is equalized to the rating on Assured Guaranty
Municipal Corp. (AA-/Stable/--), which has insured the scheduled
note payments. Because of an administrative error, the rating on
the BAC notes was not lowered on Nov. 30, 2011, when we
downgraded Assured to 'AA-' from 'AA+', and removed the issuer
credit rating from CreditWatch with negative implications.