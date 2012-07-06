(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We have raised our ratings on Broadlands Finance Ltd. (BFL) to 'CCC', reflecting our opinion that BFL's capitalization has improved despite asset quality, profitability and liquidity challenges.

-- The outlook on the rating is negative, reflecting our opinion that liquidity risks in the six-to-nine month timeframe remain on the downside, as a significant portion of BFL's customer debenture book is due to mature, and given ongoing challenges concerning asset quality and collections on receivables.

Rating Action

On July 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its issuer credit ratings on New Zealand finance company Broadlands Finance Ltd. (BFL) to 'CCC/C' from 'SD'. The rating outlook on BFL is negative.

Rationale

The rating action reflects our opinion that BFL's current credit standing and anticipated forward prospects have improved since BFL missed an interest payment on its loan to its key shareholder, on Dec. 15, 2011. Our ratings on BFL were placed on 'SD' (Selective Default) at that time. Notwithstanding our opinion that BFL's credit standing has improved, our view also takes into account that risks pertaining to both of BFL's business and financial profile remain high, and that BFL remains vulnerable to non-payment.

Since our prior rating action, BFL's capital ratios improved following the conversion to equity of an NZ$5 million loan to BFL from its key shareholder, and because of the shrinkage in its asset base. Improved capitalization affords debenture holders a greater degree of comfort concerning repayment certainty. BFL's capital ratios, which are better than peers', are a relative strength to the rating. That said, above-peer capital ratios did not prevent BFL selectively defaulting on its shareholder loan interest repayment obligation last year, thus indicating the anchoring effect that liquidity has on our opinion of BFL's credit standing.

Despite some positive developments during 2012, our view is that BFL faces a confluence of counter-balancing negative influences on its financial strength. Asset quality has deteriorated during 2012, and we believe that BFL will be challenged to reverse this trend during the next six-to-12 months. Further, profitability was weaker in fiscal 2012 compared with fiscal 2011, because of lower volumes and interest margins, higher loan loss provisioning, and slightly higher non-interest expenditure. By exiting the market for new debentures, however, we expect that BFL will reduce costs in fiscal 2013.

While liquidity appears to be tight, BFL has advised that it has met all repayment obligations subsequent to its selective default on its shareholder loan in December 2011. In keeping with its strategy to exit the debenture market, BFL has managed its external debenture liabilities down from about NZ$7 million at Nov. 30, 2011, to about NZ$5.2 million at June 30, 2012.

Outlook

The negative rating outlook reflects our view that risks remain on the downside over the next six-to-nine months. Liquidity is vulnerable as BFL runs-down a significant portion of its remaining customer debenture book. BFL expects about NZ$4 million of its remaining NZ$5.2 million of debentures to run off by March 31, 2013. In addition to challenges affecting cash outflows, the level of cash inflows will depend on BFL's asset quality and collections performance, noting that asset quality has been under pressure during 2012. While BFL retains a degree of flexibility to ensure repayments to external debenture holders are in accordance with scheduled terms (including slowing or curtailing its new loan origination activities), a further deterioration in asset quality or an intensification of other risk factors negatively affecting cash flows could cause us to lower the rating.

We believe that the rating is unlikely to revert to stable prior to March 31, 2013; that is, until most external debenture obligations have been repaid. Should this occur, and there be no material deterioration in other key rating factors, our opinion is that the rating could revert to stable. The rating is also unlikely to revert to stable unless we are confident that BFL is capable of generating positive underlying profitability (i.e. profit before loan loss provisions, major abnormal and non-recurring revenues or expenses, and tax) on an ongoing basis. Despite prospects for lower costs in fiscal 2013, we believe BFL may be challenged to revert to positive underlying profitability given expectations for continuing weak volumes and lower interest margins, compared with fiscal 2011 and prior years.

