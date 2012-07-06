(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We have raised our ratings on Broadlands Finance Ltd.
(BFL) to 'CCC', reflecting our opinion that BFL's capitalization
has improved despite asset quality, profitability and liquidity
challenges.
-- The outlook on the rating is negative, reflecting our
opinion that liquidity risks in the six-to-nine month timeframe
remain on the downside, as a significant portion of BFL's
customer debenture book is due to mature, and given ongoing
challenges concerning asset quality and collections on
receivables.
Rating Action
On July 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised
its issuer credit ratings on New Zealand finance company
Broadlands Finance Ltd. (BFL) to 'CCC/C' from 'SD'. The rating
outlook on BFL is negative.
Rationale
The rating action reflects our opinion that BFL's current
credit standing and anticipated forward prospects have improved
since BFL missed an interest payment on its loan to its key
shareholder, on Dec. 15, 2011. Our ratings on BFL were placed on
'SD' (Selective Default) at that time. Notwithstanding our
opinion that BFL's credit standing has improved, our view also
takes into account that risks pertaining to both of BFL's
business and financial profile remain high, and that BFL remains
vulnerable to non-payment.
Since our prior rating action, BFL's capital ratios improved
following the conversion to equity of an NZ$5 million loan to
BFL from its key shareholder, and because of the shrinkage in
its asset base. Improved capitalization affords debenture
holders a greater degree of comfort concerning repayment
certainty. BFL's capital ratios, which are better than peers',
are a relative strength to the rating. That said, above-peer
capital ratios did not prevent BFL selectively defaulting on its
shareholder loan interest repayment obligation last year, thus
indicating the anchoring effect that liquidity has on our
opinion of BFL's credit standing.
Despite some positive developments during 2012, our view is
that BFL faces a confluence of counter-balancing negative
influences on its financial strength. Asset quality has
deteriorated during 2012, and we believe that BFL will be
challenged to reverse this trend during the next six-to-12
months. Further, profitability was weaker in fiscal 2012
compared with fiscal 2011, because of lower volumes and interest
margins, higher loan loss provisioning, and slightly higher
non-interest expenditure. By exiting the market for new
debentures, however, we expect that BFL will reduce costs in
fiscal 2013.
While liquidity appears to be tight, BFL has advised that it
has met all repayment obligations subsequent to its selective
default on its shareholder loan in December 2011. In keeping
with its strategy to exit the debenture market, BFL has managed
its external debenture liabilities down from about NZ$7 million
at Nov. 30, 2011, to about NZ$5.2 million at June 30, 2012.
Outlook
The negative rating outlook reflects our view that risks
remain on the downside over the next six-to-nine months.
Liquidity is vulnerable as BFL runs-down a significant portion
of its remaining customer debenture book. BFL expects about NZ$4
million of its remaining NZ$5.2 million of debentures to run off
by March 31, 2013. In addition to challenges affecting cash
outflows, the level of cash inflows will depend on BFL's asset
quality and collections performance, noting that asset quality
has been under pressure during 2012. While BFL retains a degree
of flexibility to ensure repayments to external debenture
holders are in accordance with scheduled terms (including
slowing or curtailing its new loan origination activities), a
further deterioration in asset quality or an intensification of
other risk factors negatively affecting cash flows could cause
us to lower the rating.
We believe that the rating is unlikely to revert to stable
prior to March 31, 2013; that is, until most external debenture
obligations have been repaid. Should this occur, and there be no
material deterioration in other key rating factors, our opinion
is that the rating could revert to stable. The rating is also
unlikely to revert to stable unless we are confident that BFL is
capable of generating positive underlying profitability (i.e.
profit before loan loss provisions, major abnormal and
non-recurring revenues or expenses, and tax) on an ongoing
basis. Despite prospects for lower costs in fiscal 2013, we
believe BFL may be challenged to revert to positive underlying
profitability given expectations for continuing weak volumes and
lower interest margins, compared with fiscal 2011 and prior
years.
RATING DEFINITIONS:
"An obligor rated 'CCC' is currently vulnerable to
nonpayment, and is dependent upon favorable business, financial,
and economic conditions for the obligor to meet its financial
commitment. In the event of adverse business, financial, or
economic conditions, the obligor is not likely to have the
capacity to meet its financial commitment".
'SD' and 'D'. An obligor rated 'SD' (Selective Default) or
'D' has failed to pay one or more of its financial obligations
(rated or unrated) when it came due.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004
-- Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, June 22, 2012
Ratings List Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Broadlands Finance Ltd.
Issuer credit rating CCC/Negative/C SD/--/SD