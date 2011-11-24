(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 24, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has lowered its counterparty credit ratings on New Zealand finance company Broadlands Finance Ltd. (BFL) to 'CCC/C' from 'B/B'. We also placed the ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications.

BFL has announced its withdrawal from the debenture investor market, management changes, and that it is reconsidering its business strategy. The company has ceased to issue debentures in New Zealand since Oct. 19, 2011, due to a decline in appetite from investors. BFL's funding challenges have caused the company to reconsider its business position and strategy. BFL has decided to curtail lending activities and downsize business operations while considering new funding and business strategies. Downsizing initiatives include retrenchment of staff, including the company's recently appointed CEO, and general manager funding.

"In our view, BFL's decision to cease issuing debentures brings into question BFL's ability to meet its creditor obligations beyond 12 months--a level of confidence required to support a 'B/B' rating," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Gavin Gunning. "We note, however, that BFL's key shareholder, Mr. Anthony Radisich, continues to strongly support the company, including through his investment in debentures and extension of credit. Company and shareholder measures are being progressed to assist the prospects of debenture holders and creditors being repaid in full and on time. But our ratings have not factored in any potential shareholder support or new company initiatives. Further clarity on these aspects could affect our ratings."

Standard & Poor's expects to resolve the CreditWatch after a fuller assessment of BFL's liquidity position and future business strategy. "We could lower the rating to 'CC/C' should BFL's ability to meet its liquidity needs beyond six months become uncertain," said Mr. Gunning. "We could lower the ratings to 'D' (default) if any creditor is not paid in full and on time or the company is put into receivership. The rating could be lowered to 'SD' (selective default) should BFL's key shareholder suffer any principal write-down or economic loss via a restructuring on liabilities that the company owes."