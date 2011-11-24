(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 24, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has lowered its
counterparty credit ratings on New Zealand finance company
Broadlands Finance Ltd. (BFL) to 'CCC/C' from 'B/B'. We also
placed the ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications.
BFL has announced its withdrawal from the debenture investor
market, management changes, and that it is reconsidering its
business strategy. The company has ceased to issue debentures in
New Zealand since Oct. 19, 2011, due to a decline in appetite
from investors. BFL's funding challenges have caused the company
to reconsider its business position and strategy. BFL has
decided to curtail lending activities and downsize business
operations while considering new funding and business
strategies. Downsizing initiatives include retrenchment of
staff, including the company's recently appointed CEO, and
general manager funding.
"In our view, BFL's decision to cease issuing debentures
brings into question BFL's ability to meet its creditor
obligations beyond 12 months--a level of confidence required to
support a 'B/B' rating," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst
Gavin Gunning. "We note, however, that BFL's key shareholder,
Mr. Anthony Radisich, continues to strongly support the company,
including through his investment in debentures and extension of
credit. Company and shareholder measures are being progressed to
assist the prospects of debenture holders and creditors being
repaid in full and on time. But our ratings have not factored in
any potential shareholder support or new company initiatives.
Further clarity on these aspects could affect our ratings."
Standard & Poor's expects to resolve the CreditWatch after a
fuller assessment of BFL's liquidity position and future
business strategy. "We could lower the rating to 'CC/C' should
BFL's ability to meet its liquidity needs beyond six months
become uncertain," said Mr. Gunning. "We could lower the ratings
to 'D' (default) if any creditor is not paid in full and on time
or the company is put into receivership. The rating could be
lowered to 'SD' (selective default) should BFL's key shareholder
suffer any principal write-down or economic loss via a
restructuring on liabilities that the company owes."