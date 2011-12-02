(The following was released by the rating agency)
Dec 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that
it has lowered the ratings on the CPI-indexed annuity bonds
issued by BSF Bonds No. 1 Ltd. and BSF Bonds No. 2 Ltd. (see
list).
These rating actions follow the lowering of the issuer
credit rating on Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. (AGM) on Nov.
30, 2011 to 'AA-' from 'AA+' (see research update published on
Nov. 30, 2011, titled "Assured Guaranty Ltd. And Operating
Companies Downgraded; Outlook Stable").
The ratings on the notes issued by BSF Bonds No. 1 Ltd. and
BSF Bonds No. 2 Ltd. are dependant on the rating on AGM, because
AGM provides a financial guarantee that unconditionally and
irrevocably guarantees the principal and interest payments on
the notes.
Ratings Lowered
Name Rating To Rating From
BSF Bonds No. 1 Ltd. AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)
BSF Bonds No. 2 Ltd. AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)
