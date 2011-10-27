(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- These transactions are ultimately secured by pools of
apartment loans originated by Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
-- The performance of the underlying collateral pools has
been within our assumptions, and credit enhancement levels have
increased, reflecting progress in principal redemption for the
rated certificates.
-- We have affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the
transactions.
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 27, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has affirmed its 'AAA (sf)'
ratings on the senior trust certificates, classes B to C, issued
under the BTM REAL 1st 2004 transaction and the class A senior
trust certificates issued under the BTM REAL 1st 2005
transaction (see list below).
Today's rating actions are part of our regular review. In
analyzing the credit quality of these transactions, we examined
the performance data contained in the reports that we receive
each month from the trustee.
Following our review, we affirmed our ratings on the
transactions because: (1) the performance of the transactions'
underlying collateral pools has been within our assumptions, and
(2) the levels of credit enhancement available to the
certificates have increased, reflecting progress in principal
redemption for the rated certificates in connection with the
transactions' full turbo waterfall structures.
The senior trust certificates are ultimately secured by a
pool of apartment loans originated by Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi
UFJ Ltd. (A+ Stable/A-1). The ratings on all classes reflect our
opinion on the likelihood of the full and timely payment of
interest and the ultimate repayment of principal by the
transactions' legal final maturity dates.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
"Rating Methodology For Apartment Loan Securitizations in
Japan," published July 11, 2004
RATINGS AFFIRMED
BTM REAL 1st 2004
JPY127 billion senior trust certificates due August 2031
Class Rating Initial amount
B AAA (sf) JPY107.5 bil.
C AAA (sf) JPY3.5 bil.
BTM REAL 1st 2005
JPY179.7 billion senior trust certificates due 2032
Class Rating Initial amount
A AAA (sf) JPY147 bil.
