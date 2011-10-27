(The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- These transactions are ultimately secured by pools of apartment loans originated by Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.

-- The performance of the underlying collateral pools has been within our assumptions, and credit enhancement levels have increased, reflecting progress in principal redemption for the rated certificates.

-- We have affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the transactions.

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 27, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has affirmed its 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the senior trust certificates, classes B to C, issued under the BTM REAL 1st 2004 transaction and the class A senior trust certificates issued under the BTM REAL 1st 2005 transaction (see list below).

Today's rating actions are part of our regular review. In analyzing the credit quality of these transactions, we examined the performance data contained in the reports that we receive each month from the trustee.

Following our review, we affirmed our ratings on the transactions because: (1) the performance of the transactions' underlying collateral pools has been within our assumptions, and (2) the levels of credit enhancement available to the certificates have increased, reflecting progress in principal redemption for the rated certificates in connection with the transactions' full turbo waterfall structures.

The senior trust certificates are ultimately secured by a pool of apartment loans originated by Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd. (A+ Stable/A-1). The ratings on all classes reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the full and timely payment of interest and the ultimate repayment of principal by the transactions' legal final maturity dates.

RATINGS AFFIRMED

BTM REAL 1st 2004

JPY127 billion senior trust certificates due August 2031

Class Rating Initial amount

B AAA (sf) JPY107.5 bil.

C AAA (sf) JPY3.5 bil.

BTM REAL 1st 2005

JPY179.7 billion senior trust certificates due 2032

Class Rating Initial amount

A AAA (sf) JPY147 bil.

