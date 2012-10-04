FOREX-Dollar drifts as impact from Fed minutes and Mnuchin fade, Aussie slips
* Aussie slips after weaker-than-expected local Q4 capex data (Updates throughout)
Oct 5 Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Ba1 rating on the Buffalo Gulf Coast Terminals LLC ("BGCT", "HoldCo" or "Borrower") $275 million senior secured term loan facility due 2017. The rating outlook is stable.
* Aussie slips after weaker-than-expected local Q4 capex data (Updates throughout)
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei slip after Wall Street's mixed performance
TOKYO, Feb 23 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Thursday morning as financial stocks weakened after U.S. yields fell on the cautious tone struck in minutes of the latest Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting.