(The following was released by the rating agency)

Oct. 15, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that a potential change in the shareholding structure in Indonesian coal producers PT Bumi Resources Tbk. (Bumi Resources; B+/Watch Neg; axBB-/Watch Neg) and PT Berau Coal Energy Tbk. (Berau Energy: BB-/Negative) does not immediately affect its ratings and outlooks on the two companies.

On Oct. 11, 2012, Bumi PLC (not rated) announced that it had received a proposal from the Bakrie Group (not rated) to buy Bumi PLC's stake in Bumi Resources and Berau Energy. We will assess the rating and outlook implications on the two companies as we gain further clarity on the key terms of the transaction, including the nature of funding, amount, and structure. The shareholders in Bumi Resources and Berau Energy are still considering the purchase offer.

In addition, our ratings assessment will incorporate our view on the pending outcome of the investigation into alleged financial irregularities at Bumi Resources and Berau Energy. We see the potential for more aggressive financial policies at Bumi Resources and Berau if the transaction proceeds and Bakrie-related companies consolidate their ownership control.

A debt-funded purchase of part of Bumi PLC's stakes in Bumi Resources and Berau Energy through Berau Energy's less leveraged balance sheet--compared to that of Bumi Resources'--could weaken Berau Energy's creditworthiness, in our opinion.

Bumi Resources' bond covenants limit the company's ability to take on more debt. On the other hand, more centralized ownership control could enable more decisive action regarding Bumi Resources' key strategic initiatives, including divesting noncore assets, deleveraging, and increasing production. Nevertheless, even if such decisions were made, we believe their implementation and pace of execution remain uncertain. More centralized ownership could also lead to closer operational and financial integration between Bumi Resources and Berau Energy.